BRG Adds Managing Director Brian Murphy to Corporate Finance Practice, Expanding Service Offerings Further into Private Equity, Credit and Alternative Investments

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Brian Murphy has joined the firm as a managing director in its Corporate Finance practice. He has been brought on to develop and lead a new practice dedicated to providing services to investment firms with capital invested in private equity, credit and other alternative investments, further expanding BRG's Corporate Finance capabilities advising companies through change and complex matters.

Murphy brings 35 years of experience, including more than 23 years as an operating executive at two leading global private equity firms, Advent International and Bain Capital. He has been the primary operating executive in more than 20 equity transactions, partnering with management and private equity and debt investment teams to establish post-acquisition strategy, pursue performance improvement initiatives and install a strong foundation of transparent governance and reporting. As part of these transformational efforts, he has extensive experience coaching and developing high-performing management teams.

Murphy's experience spans all forms of deals, including equity growth, corporate carve-outs, sponsor buyouts, debt-for-equity swaps and public-to-private transactions. He has worked across sectors including consumer and retail, manufacturing and distribution, and healthcare. In addition to North America, Murphy has been based and worked extensively in Europe and Asia.

"I'm thrilled to join BRG and have the opportunity to expand the firm's strong corporate finance offering in the private equity, credit and alternate investment fund space," said Murphy. "Private equity firms, debt funds and their portfolio companies are facing unique opportunities and challenges in today's economic environment. I look forward to working with both investment teams and portfolio company management to support their pursuit of the growth and transformation required to create winning investments."

"Brian brings to BRG a new dimension of practical industry experience that will be invaluable to our private equity and debt fund clients as they seek to drive returns, manage risk and create a repeatable model of value-creation," said Bob Duffy, co-chair of BRG Corporate Finance. "Increased exposure to private equity, credit and alternative investment funds has long been an area of opportunity for our Corporate Finance practice at BRG, and our strong results have driven our ability to meaningfully invest in this important new offering."

BRG's Corporate Finance practice is a leader in providing multidisciplinary services to lenders, companies, investors and attorneys. BRG professionals have advised in some of the most complex corporate domestic and international matters. The team is characterized by their personal, hands-on approach to client service and their expertise garnered from advising clients—from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies—in a wide array of industries.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

