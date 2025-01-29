BRG Communications Acquires Healthcare Content Marketing Agency, Right Source Marketing and Announces Leadership Promotion

Acquisition strengthens the agency's digital offering and deepens expertise in safety, health and wellness communications

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its fifth consecutive year achieving double-digit revenue growth, BRG Communications (BRG) today announced the acquisition of Right Source Marketing, a healthcare content marketing agency. Mike Sweeney and Yvonne Lyons of Right Source have joined the agency's leadership team and will help drive enhanced content marketing services across BRG's portfolio of healthcare clients.

The newly acquired agency, which has been successfully supporting B2B and B2C healthcare clients for over 15 years, enhances BRG's capabilities including content strategy, content creation, and content optimization. Sweeney and Lyons have been named Executive Vice President of Digital and Senior Vice President of Content Strategy (respectively) at BRG.

In addition to the acquisition, BRG announced the promotion of Katy Frame to Vice President. Frame has been a fundamental member of the BRG team for nearly a decade and leads numerous award-winning programs for clients. In her new role, Frame will continue to develop strategic communications programs for clients and work with the executive team to deliver on the agency's growth initiatives.

"Building a multi-faceted and skilled leadership team is core to BRG's continued success," said Jane Barwis, president and CEO of BRG Communications. "Promoting talented individuals like Katy and strategically acquiring companies like Right Source are key to achieving our goals. This acquisition strengthens our team and increases our digital content capabilities, allowing us to better serve existing and new clients."

These announcements come as BRG is experiencing continued national recognition including being named to the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in 2024. The certified woman-owned small business was also twice named PRWeek's Outstanding Boutique Agency (2023 and 2024) and recognized by the Public Relations Society of America as a top boutique agency for three consecutive years.

"Joining BRG Communications creates the opportunity to deliver greater value to clients by leveraging our combined expertise in safety, health, and wellness communications," said Mike Sweeney, the newly named Executive Vice President of Digital at BRG Communications. "What attracted us to BRG is its decades of experience delivering award-winning creative and meaningful work while growing an exceptionally talented team. Our entire team looks forward to what the future holds."

For more information about BRG Communications, visit https://brgcommunications.com/

ABOUT BRG COMMUNICATIONS

BRG Communications is a nationally recognized, woman-owned public relations agency. Founded in 2001, the firm is built on flexibility, functionality, and uncommon performance. We produce success for clients by forming creative strategies and solid execution plans that ignite the passion of target audiences and drive results. We support corporations, industry and professional associations and non-profits that address safety, health, wellness, and social impact. As BRG celebrates its 23rd anniversary, the agency continues to stay focused on building a legacy of Communications for Better Living®.

