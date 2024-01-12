BRG COMMUNICATIONS NAMES SUSAN GOODELL GOUARD SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Agency Taps Seasoned Agency Leader to Deepen Expertise and Support Sustained Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Communications deepens senior-level expertise with the strategic hire of seasoned agency professional, Susan Goodell Gouard as Senior Vice President. Goodell Gouard brings more than 25 years of agency experience to her new role providing senior counsel for clients and assisting the agency's continued growth momentum.

Susan Goodell Gouard, Senior Vice President
With nearly three decades of agency experience, Goodell Gouard has honed communications expertise in health, wellness and technology. Her experience includes leading public health campaigns, corporate social responsibility programming for leading brands and fundraising events strategy for top medical institutions. The new hire augments BRG talent with skills in branding, media relations, research and insights, social media and influencer marketing and content development. Goodell Gouard comes to BRG from a leading midsize agency, where she served as a group vice president leading both corporate and consumer communications for health and technology companies. Previously in her career, Goodell Gouard ran her own event planning and communications agency in Baltimore for more than six years.

"Adding Susan to our team deepens our bench of highly skilled and tenured public relations professionals continuing to expand our expertise in safety, health wellness and social issues," said President and CEO Jane Barwis. "Susan has a like-minded approach to driving strategy from a client-service perspective and she brings fresh ideas and unique experiences to bear as we enhance our offerings and build for growth."

Goodell Gouard, who supported BRG as a consultant in 2023, joins the firm as it closes on its fourth consecutive year of double-digit percentage of revenue growth and is receiving significant industry recognition. BRG was named the 2023 Outstanding Boutique Agency by PRWeek and is celebrating being named to the 2024 shortlist in the same category. Additionally, BRG received a Silver Anvil and an Award of Excellence from the Public Relations Society of America for Best Boutique Agency. BRG is certified as a Great Place to Work ®and was recently named Best Place to Work by The Washington Business Journal.

"BRG focuses on work about which I am passionate – addressing health, well-being and critical social issues with compelling communications that inspire action," said Goodell Gouard. "I'm honored to support the agency's commitment to superior client service, senior attention and outstanding results and to be part of the exciting next chapter of a dynamic, successful and growing organization."

ABOUT BRG COMMUNICATIONS
Recognized by PRWeek as 2023 Outstanding Boutique Agency, BRG Communications is a woman-owned public relations agency. Founded in 2001, the firm is built on flexibility, functionality, and uncommon performance. We produce success for clients by forming strategic campaigns that address critical social issues, strengthen brand awareness and drive positive change. We support corporations, industry and professional associations and non-profits that address safety, health, wellness, and social impact. As BRG celebrates more than 20 years, the agency continues to stay focused on building a legacy of Communications for Better Living®.

