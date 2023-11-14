BRG Continues Expansion of Forensic Accounting Practice with Two New Hires

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Jeff George and Frank Wisehart have joined its Forensic Accounting practice as managing directors in Denver and the San Francisco Bay Area, respectively.

Accomplished forensic accountants and expert witnesses, George and Wisehart together bring more than 40 years of diverse investigative experience to the firm. They are the latest additions to BRG's growing Forensic Accounting practice and follow last month's appointment of Frank Dery as a managing director.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and Frank to the Economics & Damages team as we continue to strengthen our impressive bench of forensic accounting experts," said Jeffery A. Stec, a BRG managing director and co-leader of the community. "Their decades of experience bolster our ability to safeguard clients against corporate financial scandals and economic crises."

A Certified Public Accountant and Accredited Business Valuation Professional, George specializes in calculating economic damages in complex commercial litigation. He has testified and been retained on cases related to partnership disputes, breach of contract, trade secret theft, lost profits and business interruption, personal injury and wrongful death, wrongful termination and wage-and-hour matters, and more. He also has investigated a variety of fraud cases and has experience in cannabis valuations. He has worked with federal equity receivers and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and has testified in state and federal court proceedings.

"In today's increasingly complex fraud landscape—and with insider threats mounting—companies need support from experienced investigative experts like Jeff and Frank more than ever," said Tri MacDonald, principal executive officer and president of BRG. "We are proud of our ability to guide clients through these challenges and excited to expand the team further."

Wisehart is a seasoned expert witness with more than 25 years of testifying experience. His trial expertise includes business valuation, lost profits, white collar crime, money laundering, family law and general commercial litigation damages. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, Accredited Business Valuation Professional and Master Analyst in Financial Forensics. In addition to his investigative experience, Wisehart spent over a decade as a controller and chief financial officer in the real estate development, construction and management, advertising and information technology industries. He earned MBAs from Cornell University and Queen's University, Canada.

"The collective experience of BRG's Forensic Accounting practice powers an incredibly effective approach to these critical issues, and I look forward to collaborating with the team and deepening my practice," said George.

"BRG has an impressive reputation for its work on high-profile economics and damages matters," said Wisehart. "Joining the firm provides an excellent opportunity to grow my practice and take on exciting new work."

