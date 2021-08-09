BRG Enhances Antitrust Capabilities with Addition of Three Leading Economists

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Rick Warren-Boulton, David M. Eisenstadt and James Langenfeld have joined the firm as Washington, DC–based managing directors. Combined, the new BRG experts have 17 years of government antitrust agency experience and over 150 years of professional experience advising and testifying on antitrust/industrial organization and non-antitrust commercial litigation issues. The addition further augments BRG's antitrust and competition policy practice, ranked among the top-20 competition economics firms in the world by Global Competition Review.

"Amid an increasingly dynamic antitrust landscape, Rick, David and James will provide valuable expertise to clients facing complex challenges in the US and abroad," said BRG Executive Chairman David J. Teece. "They are among the most respected experts in the field."

"BRG offers an exciting opportunity to work with top talent, collaborating across practice areas and geographies," said Dr. Langenfeld "We look forward to being part of a firm whose foundation was built on independence and an evidence-based and theory-informed approach to problems."

Frederick R. (Rick) Warren-Boulton, PhD, is an expert in the fields of antitrust and industrial organization, particularly in the economics of vertical restraints, mergers, price fixing, exclusion and monopolization, and has testified and published extensively on those issues. He served for six years as chief economist of the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice, first as director of its Economic Policy Office and then as the first deputy assistant attorney general for Economic Analysis. Dr. Warren-Boulton is a former associate professor of economics at Washington University (St Louis), a visiting lecturer at Princeton University, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a research professor of psychology at American University.

David M. Eisenstadt, PhD, has developed particular consulting and testimony expertise in the antitrust and industrial organization analysis of healthcare markets. He has consulted on or testified in numerous merger and monopolization matters involving hospitals, physicians and health insurers. He also has consulted on numerous antitrust matters in other industries, including data processing, real estate, tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, food processing, soft drink bottling and banking. Dr. Eisenstadt's more than 40 years of experience include university teaching and employment as a senior economist at the US DOJ Antitrust Division, where he coauthored a major study on the economic and antitrust issues relevant to a variety of vertical restraints. He also has published on the economics of healthcare markets, use of rule-of-reason analysis, and of nonprofit firms.

James Langenfeld, PhD, provides economic analyses and expert testimony for litigation, regulatory actions and economic policy in a wide variety of industries. This work involves matters including antitrust, damages, class actions, labor, mergers, statistical analyses and regulation's impact on firms and consumers. He serves on the editorial board of several professional journals and has published numerous articles in journals and books on diverse topics in applied economics and econometrics. Over his 30-year career, Dr. Langenfeld's positions have included director for antitrust in the Bureau of Economics of the Federal Trade Commission and senior economist at General Motors.

"We are delighted to have this group of esteemed experts join BRG," said Managing Director Jeffery A. Stec, co-leader of BRG's Economics & Damages community. "They bring deep expertise that will help clients navigate their most complex antitrust issues."

