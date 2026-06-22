BRG Expands AI & Decision Intelligence Practice with Addition of Jason Gu

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Jason Gu, Ph.D., an artificial intelligence (AI) transformation leader with more than 15 years of experience building planetary-scale data and AI ecosystems, has joined the firm as a managing director in its AI & Decision Intelligence practice. Based in the Dallas, TX office, he will advise clients on AI strategy, implementation, delivery and governance while leading the development and scale-up of BRG's AI foundations, platforms and reusable capabilities to support both client engagements and firmwide innovation. His work will help organizations convert AI pilots and concepts into scalable, responsible and revenue-generating capabilities.

Gu's addition reflects the sustained, global growth of BRG's AI & Decision Intelligence practice, as well as mounting demand for practical guidance around AI use in high-stakes business decisions, operations, transactions and regulatory environments. He will focus on developing clear AI roadmaps, assessing organizational and data readiness, identifying high-impact use cases and building the governance structures needed to deploy AI with confidence and control. He will also help advance BRG's own AI foundation layer, including reusable data, workflow, governance and decision-intelligence capabilities that can be applied across client engagements and internal BRG use cases.

"Jason has built and scaled AI capabilities in environments where performance, transparency and trust are mission critical," said Peter Smith, head of BRG's AI & Decision Intelligence practice. "As clients look to securely embed AI into core business functions, they need advisors who understand both the technology and broader enterprise implications. Jason's experience building production-grade AI systems, guiding executive teams and translating innovation into commercial value will further strengthen our ability to help clients make strategically sound AI decisions."

Gu previously served as vice president and head of AI for Visa, where he built an enterprise AI function from inception to several hundred engineers and led the development of AI platforms and products generating more than $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. His systems operate at global scale, powering billions of daily real-time AI decisions and helping protect tens of billions of dollars from fraud annually.

Gu brings a combination of technical depth, executive leadership and commercial execution. He has advised executive teams and boards on AI strategy, governance, platform modernization, product commercialization and AI-related mergers and acquisitions. His work spans financial services, healthcare, energy and the internet of things, with experience building data and AI ecosystems designed for complex and highly regulated environments. Gu holds more than 90 patents, has authored more than 100 publications across AI-related fields and has received more than 9,500 research citations.

"I'm excited to join BRG at a time when organizations are under growing pressure to turn AI ambition into practical and sustainable business impact," said Gu. "The next phase of AI adoption requires a clear strategy, strong data foundations, thoughtful governance and operating models that allow AI to scale responsibly. BRG's multidisciplinary platform is exceptionally well suited to help clients navigate these issues, and I look forward to leading the buildout of AI foundations and reusable capabilities that enable BRG teams and clients to create true value."

Gu holds a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology.

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SOURCE BRG