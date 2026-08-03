BRG Welcomes Former PCAOB Chief Auditor Barbara Vanich to Financial Institution Advisory Practice

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced former Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Chief Auditor Barbara Vanich has joined the firm's Financial Institution Advisory practice as a managing director in its Washington, DC office.

A certified public accountant with more than 30 years of experience, Vanich will advise clients on accounting and auditing matters, drawing on her deep expertise in internal controls and corporate governance. She spent more than 17 years at the PCAOB, where she led the Office of the Chief Auditor, overseeing the organization's standard-setting activities and serving as the Board's principal adviser on auditing and related professional standards. She worked closely with Board members, regulators, investors, audit committees and other stakeholders to advance audit quality.

"Barbara's leadership at the PCAOB gives her a unique perspective on the complex accounting and governance issues our clients face," said Paul Noring, managing director and leader of BRG's Financial Institution Advisory practice. "Her background as both a regulator and trusted adviser will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our capabilities for financial institutions."

"Barbara's arrival immediately strengthens BRG's position in auditor liability matters and US GAAP accounting policy investigations," said Tri MacDonald, chief executive officer and president of BRG. "Her leadership at the PCAOB gives the firm a distinctive capability in these highly specialized matters and expands the range of support we can provide to clients."

Vanich held a series of senior leadership positions at the PCAOB. She served as an auditor at firms of varying sizes, worked in accounting policy at a large issuer and practiced as a consultant. Her experience spans public accounting, industry, consulting and regulation, giving her a broad perspective on today's financial reporting and governance priorities.

"I'm pleased to join BRG at a time when accounting and regulatory expectations continue to evolve," said Vanich. "Having spent much of my career helping shape auditing standards and financial reporting practices, I look forward to working alongside BRG's multidisciplinary team to provide practical, thoughtful advice to clients."

Vanich earned a B.Sc. in Accounting from Point Park University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

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SOURCE BRG