Dr. Nicholas Chmielewski Selected for Fellowship in American Academy of Nursing

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Dr. Nicholas (Nick) Chmielewski, DNP, RN, CEN, CNML, CENP, NEA-BC, FAEN, who leads the firm's Emergency Care Solutions team and hosts BRG's Nurse Executive Podcast, has been selected for induction as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing ("Academy"). Following his induction, he will be formally accepted into the organization—the most prestigious recognition in nursing.

The Academy is an honorific society where members are selected through a rigorous nomination and thorough peer-review process. Fellows are inducted for their extraordinary contributions to improve health on both local and global scales. The Academy represents nursing's most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice and academia.

A registered nurse with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, Chmielewski is a recognized leader in emergency nursing, healthcare performance improvement and clinical integrations. He has led performance improvement initiatives in more than 75 facilities in 22 states, influencing care for millions of patients annually. He brings director-level and associate chief nursing officer service-line experience to his consulting practice.

"Nick's recognition reflects more than two decades of dedication to advancing nursing practice and improving patient care," said Bill Orrell, a BRG managing director and leader of the firm's Clinical and Quality Transformation service line. "He works closely with healthcare leaders and frontline clinicians to address the industry's most complex challenges and delivers practical, proven solutions for hospitals navigating throughput challenges, workforce shortages, rising costs and increasing demands for quality and performance. This honor is a testament to Nick's lasting impact on healthcare organizations, patients and the nursing profession."

Chmielewski has long been a leader in the nursing community, having served on state and national committees with the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) and committees and task forces with the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL). He is a Certified Emergency Nurse, Certified Nurse Manager and Leader, and Certified in Executive Nursing Practice; holds a Nurse Executive Advanced Board Certification; and is a lifetime fellow in the Academy of Emergency Nursing (AEN).

The induction ceremony will take place on the evening of Saturday, October 10. The newest Fellows, selected from a competitive pool of candidates, represent 39 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries.

"I've spent my entire career striving to fulfill the Academy's vision of ensuring healthy lives for all people—be it through empowering frontline staff, implementing sustainable change through data-driven methodologies or my own nursing practice and professional leadership positions," said Chmielewski. "The American Academy of Nursing is my profession's north star. I'm honored and grateful for this outstanding recognition."

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SOURCE BRG