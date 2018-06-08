BRG Honored for Advising on Cross-Border Restructuring Deal of the Year

"Since the introduction of the International M&A Awards in 2009, we have continued to witness the dynamic growth of cross-border M&A. Geopolitics and technological innovation have played an important role in international dealmaking during this past year, and the winning award nominations certainly reflect that trend," said David Fergusson, president and co-CEO of The M&A Advisor. "The global M&A experts, whose expertise is reflected in their achievement as 2018 award winners, earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

The BRG Corporate Finance team has been trusted at the helm of negotiations for some of the most complex domestic and international reorganizations in recent history. The team's senior professionals average over 20 years of experience working with attorneys, lenders, companies and investors. BRG's broad scope of restructuring and bankruptcy services spans areas that include financial analysis, plan development and implementation and advice on sale/merger transactions. BRG professionals' leading-edge insights as valuation advisors, crisis managers and corporate officers in middle-market to multinational restructurings across a diverse number of industries let them quickly present practical alternatives, design strategies that help maximize value and recommend the most viable approaches.

"BRG's Corporate Finance team provides an invaluable breadth and depth of knowledge across sectors, disciplines and geographies," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "Through a combination of keen insight into the bigger picture and close attention to detail, they offer the in-depth perspective that helps our clients take full advantage of the opportunities ahead."

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions through the industry's leading publication. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier think tank and leadership organization for M&A, restructuring and financing professionals, providing a range of integrated services including: M&A Advisor Forums and Summits; M&A Advisor Market Intelligence; M&A.TV.; M&A Advisor Live; M&A Advisor Awards; and M&A Advisor Connects. For additional information about The M&A Advisor's leadership services, visit www.maadvisor.com.

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Berkeley Research Group (www.thinkbrg.com) is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, data analytics, valuation, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, transaction advisory, restructuring services, regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, investors, major law firms and regulatory bodies around the world. BRG experts and consultants combine intellectual rigor with practical, real-world experience and an in-depth understanding of industries and markets. Their expertise spans economics and finance, data analytics and statistics, and public policy in many of the major sectors of our economy, including healthcare, banking, information technology, energy, construction and real estate. BRG is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with offices across the United States and in Asia, Australia, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

