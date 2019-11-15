BRG Launches Climate Change, Energy and Finance Practice

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG), a global consulting firm, announced today the formation of a Climate Change, Energy and Finance practice, which includes leading experts in clean energy, carbon trading, utilities, environmental economics, project and corporate finance, litigation and international arbitration.

BRG's Climate Change, Energy and Finance economists and industry experts provide analysis and advice on diverse issues associated with climate change, resource optimization and energy transformation policy. The team brings deep experience to address the impacts of related regulatory, investment and litigation responses to mounting social concern.

"Climate change presents a host of critical and complex challenges to businesses across every economic sector," said BRG Managing Director Bradford Cornell, an emeritus professor of finance at UCLA and leader of the initiative. "Regardless of their size, location or industry, businesses face increasing pressure to address growing social apprehensions and potential economic and legal ramifications."

Christopher Goncalves, BRG Energy chair and co-chair of the initiative, said, "The climate imperative for more aggressive policy solutions has reached a critical mass and debatable 'point of no return' across North America, Europe and worldwide. BRG is well positioned to address key strategic and policy necessities of climate change and energy transformation, and their market, economic, technical, risk and financial implications and impacts."

