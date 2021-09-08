BRG Professionals Recognized as Leading IP Patent and Strategy Experts in IAM 2021 Guides

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced that Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) has ranked several BRG experts among leading patent and intellectual property (IP) strategy professionals. In addition, IAM named BRG among the top US Expert Witness Consultancies.

IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals notes that BRG is a "repository of trust for many." Its "experts seamlessly collaborate with trial counsel, but approach their damages and economic analysis work with scrupulous independence in a way that significantly enhances their credibility in the courtroom; the group's policy agnosticism elevates this further." Further, IAM says "each expert comes to the stand well prepared and with a 360-degree understanding of the issues."

Individuals noted in the IAM Patent 1000 guide include Executive Chairman David Teece and Managing Directors Jeffery Stec, William Kerr, Cathy Lawton and Joshua Lathrop. Teece is "one of the pre-eminent economics and business minds in the United States." Stec "helps to instill this beneficial approach as captain of the IP practice and co-head of economics and damages. He has addressed the widest range of economic issues in the context of IP infringements." Kerr is "a thought leader whose writings on IP damages have illuminated pathways for many grappling with this complex subject." Lawton is referred to as "one of the ensemble's elite testifying experts – and one of the best on the market." She is "never less than utterly impressive, given her command of the industries in which she works, her commercial acumen and her thoroughness." Lathrop is a "great fit for ITC matters, having addressed the economic issues arising in Section 337 investigations on numerous occasions; he's also a great match for any IP case anywhere."

Managing Directors David Kennedy and Larry Tedesco have been named among the IAM Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists. Kennedy is "collaborative and a pleasure to work with" and is cited by notable figures in patent law as "one of the most accomplished licensing, IP valuation and damages experts in the world." His "vast experience shines through in the perspicacity of his advice." Tedesco is "hailed as one of the best consultants in the IP business" and praised for "the quality of his overall IP monetisation skills and diversity of experience." He "can be counted on for unique perspectives that inform and for evolving growth strategies."

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

