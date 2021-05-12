BRG's Healthcare Performance Improvement Practice Collaborates with Mednition to Strengthen Data-Driven Performance Improvement with AI-Powered Clinical Solution

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group, LLC ( BRG ), a global consulting firm with more than 1,200 associates worldwide, today announced that its Healthcare Performance Improvement (HPI) practice is collaborating with healthcare solutions provider Mednition to utilize KATE , Mednition's artificial intelligence(AI)–powered real-time triage decision-support solution designed specifically for emergency department (ED) nurses.

"Every clinician in every ED has been under tremendous strain this past year, and we are committed to helping healthcare organizations find innovative ways to reduce the stress on these clinicians while improving processes and enhancing patient care," said Jason Moretz, an associate director and expert in ED operations for BRG. "We began working with Mednition last year creating and refining return-on-investment models for KATE. We developed a greater understanding of how we can apply KATE's proven AI to the ED to achieve greater triage accuracy at the point of care, elevated strategic alignment of ED goals and a sustainable new model for healthcare improvement—all with the ultimate result of dramatically enhanced patient outcomes and a significant ROI."

KATE was developed by clinicians for clinicians and designed with emergency nurses in mind. The machine learning–powered software as a service (SaaS) solution integrates easily into popular electronic health records (EHR) systems and existing triage processes. It is the only solution architected to read, extract and understand the entirety of a patient record, recognize potential errors in triage acuity assignment and communicate with nurses in real time. Underlying KATE is the Mednition Clinical Data Engine of more than 10 billion deidentified patient clinical data points, providing deep clinical insight for every patient.

"Our collaboration with BRG is a major milestone in our mission to advance healthcare by providing emergency nurses innovative solutions to assist them in unobtrusive ways while enabling them to add their expertise to proven machine learning solutions," said Steven Reilly, CEO and cofounder of Mednition. "BRG is at the forefront of healthcare performance improvement and is working with many of the world's leading hospitals and healthcare systems. We're proud to be collaborating with them."

Moretz outlined three primary areas in which BRG consultants will seek to leverage KATE and its massive Clinical Data Engine for ED performance improvement in the future:

Right Patient, Right Place, Right Time : Help ED nurses quickly identify the accurate acuity in each patient, expedite care and improve patient satisfaction

: Help ED nurses quickly identify the accurate acuity in each patient, expedite care and improve patient satisfaction Clinician Satisfaction : Provide nurses increased support via a "safety net" in triage decision making and a continuous learning tool, reduce stress on nurses and decrease staff turnover

: Provide nurses increased support via a "safety net" in triage decision making and a continuous learning tool, reduce stress on nurses and decrease staff turnover Operations Efficiency: Expedite patient care, optimize clinician skill sets and reduce patient wait times and overall length of stay, resulting in greater operational efficiencies and increased revenues

The SaaS-based KATE is available immediately on a subscription basis, requiring no capital expense. It supports the leading EHR and clinical messaging software, requiring no change to clinical workflow, no downtime and minimal training. For more detailed information, visit KATE .

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

About Mednition

Mednition was founded in 2014 with a passion to help clinicians improve healthcare delivery and save lives. The company is funded by a select group of private investors and major healthcare financial institutions, including Concord Health Partners with participation by its limited partner the American Hospital Association Innovation Fund. The company also has partnered with the Emergency Nurses Association to help bring machine learning capabilities into ED nursing training. The company is based in Burlingame, CA. For more information, please visit Mednition .

