BRI Distributes IDR 48,10 Trillion Dividend at AGMS 2024

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

05 Mar, 2024, 08:51 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT.Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) announced the dividend distribution of IDR48,10 trillion or IDR319 per share, (~80.04% of the attributed profit) during its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) 2024 in Jakarta, March 1st, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders. This dividend, which includes an interim distribution of IDR12.67 trillion or IDR84 per share, marks a 10.59% increase from the previous year's payout.

BRI's President Director, Sunarso, highlighted that the company possesses a strong capital structure and sufficient liquidity for business expansion and risk management, with a CAR 20% exceeding the minimum requirements. The dividend payment also underscores BRI's contribution to the Indonesian economy, whose share of ownership accounts for 53.19%, with IDR25.71 trillion deposited into the State General Treasury Account. "This demonstrates that we are an agent of development and value creator, returning these profits to the country for it will be utilized for the benefit of the Indonesian people through government programs," stated Sunarso.

Additionally, the AGMS addressed changes in the management, and planned strategies to strengthen Retail Banking Capabilities and optimize the contributions of subsidiary companies, including a focus on managing productive assets & liabilities, diversifying growth sources, operational reliability, and implementing ESG principles.

The meeting also discussed five other agendas, including remuneration for the Board of Directors and Commissioners, Public Accountants appointment for audit, approval of bond fund utilization, and amendments to BRI's Articles of Association. This demonstrates BRI's commitment to sustainable growth and responsible corporate governance.

Board of Commissioners

Chairman

Kartika Wirjoatmodjo

Vice Chairman/Independent Commissioner

Rofikoh Rokhim

Commissioner

Awan Nurmawan Nuh

Rabin Indrajad Hattari

Independent Commissioner

Dwi Ria Latifa

Heri Sunaryadi

Paripurna Poerwoko Sugarda

Agus Riswanto

Numaria Sarosa

Haryo Baskoro Wicaksono*

*Pending Financial Services Authority approval and compliance with regulations.

Board of Directors

President Director

Sunarso

Vice President Director

Catur Budi Harto

Finance Director

Viviana Dyah Ayu R.K

Director of Wholesale & Institutional Business

Agus Noorsanto

Director of Micro Business

Supari

Director of Digital and Information Technology

Arga Mahanana Nugraha

Director of Commercial, Small & Medium Business

Amam Sukriyanto

Director of Retail Funding & Distribution

Andrijanto

Director of Human Capital

Agus Winardono

Director of Risk and Management

Agus Sudiarto

Director of Consumer Business

Handayani

Compliance Director

Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto

For more information, visit www.bri.co.id 

