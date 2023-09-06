BRI Readies to Expand Financial Portfolio as Indonesia's Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Promotes Sustainable Financing at AIPF 2023

News provided by

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

06 Sep, 2023, 03:10 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) is actively supporting initiatives at the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) 2023 by promoting sustainable financing and aiding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, in his speech at the event held on 5-6 September 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, emphasized ASEAN's economic resilience amidst global challenges and highlighted the region's growth that surpasses global and regional rates.

Continue Reading
Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, at the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) 2023
Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, at the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) 2023

"Through this forum, Indonesia is striving to promote sustainable regional development. Three key issues have been addressed: green infrastructure and supply chains, digital transformation, and the creative economy, as well as sustainable financing," stated Erick Thohir, Indonesia's Minister of State-Owned Enterprises.

BRI's President Director, Sunarso, revealed that BRI has embraced digital transformation as a strategy to create innovative financial products and services. He emphasized, "We are continuously exploring new opportunities, including expanding further into the ultra-micro segment."

In 2021, the creation of the Ultra-Micro (UMi) Holding, in partnership with PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), substantially broadened financing horizons. Since its establishment, this has provided loans to more than 36.1 million micro and ultra-micro businesses.

BRI's commitment to the AIPF's green infrastructure agenda is evident through its substantial ESG-based loans, which constitute 67.2% of its credit portfolio, amounting to IDR 732.3 trillion as of Q2 2023. This accomplishment solidifies BRI's position as Indonesia's foremost sustainable bank, with the country's largest sustainable finance portfolio. Therefore, highlighting BRI's commitment to enhancing sustainable financial practices as a core strategy for continuous growth, with a notable focus on empowering MSMEs driving its ESG credit expansion.

In 2022, BRI issued a Green Bond worth IDR 5 trillion, with a portion of the funds allocated to renewable energy projects, supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals number 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and number 13 (Climate Action). On the operational front, BRI has incorporated electric vehicles into its operations, including 97 electric cars and 50 electric motorcycles for office use. BRI has also established public electric vehicle charging stations within the BRI Central Office premises. Additionally, 12 BRI branches have adopted solar panels as an alternative power source.

For more information about BRI visit www.bri.co.id.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Also from this source

Supporting AIPF 2023's Strategic Vision, BRI Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Force in Sustainable Finance with Over IDR 732.3T in ESG Loans

BRI Sustains Growth: Micro Credit Surges 11.41%, Records IDR 29.56 Trillion Profit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.