Bria Earns Double Recognition by The Hollywood Professional Association for Responsible Visual AI and Creator Attribution

Visual generative AI platform honored with the Transformative Impact Award and Innovation in Pre-Production Award, catalyzing new initiative to build Hollywood-owned AI models with major studios and industry organizations

TEL AVIV, Israel and LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria.ai , the Visual Generative AI Platform for developers and production studios, is proud to announce it has received top recognition at the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) 2026 Tech Retreat, earning the Transformative Impact Award and the Innovation in Pre-Production Award.. Bria was selected for its compliance-first approach to generative AI, built specifically for commercial production environments where IP indemnification, legal clarity, and creator attribution are core requirements, not afterthoughts.

The entertainment industry is facing an unprecedented challenge: a new generation of AI model builders are training powerful generative models on decades of film, television, music, published written content and IP created by the studios, guilds, and creative community, with effectively zero compensation flowing back to the industry. This practice requires no distribution deals, licensing agreements, or any relationship with Hollywood at all. Litigation and legislation are reactive by nature and cannot move at the speed of the threat; Bria is empowering the industry to rise up and act, collectively, decisively, and on its own terms.

"We built Bria because the creatives whose work trains these models deserve to be compensated. That's not a compliance checkbox — it's a foundational design principle", said Dr. Yair Adato, CEO and Founder, Bria AI. Being recognized by the HPA, whose members live inside these production workflows every day, means we're solving the right problems. We are proof that legal safety and creative quality are not mutually exclusive, and are best served when delivered in one package."

Presented during the 2026 HPA Tech Retreat, the awards recognize breakthrough technologies shaping the future of the professional media and entertainment industry. The Transformative Impact Award honors the single idea with the most potential to transform the professional media content industry ecosystem, recognizing Bria's patented attribution technology — a system that establishes provenance and ensures creator compensation across every form of generative AI output: image, moving picture, music, and text.

"This award recognizes the product or technology with the most potential to transform the professional media content industry ecosystem — breakout potential that points to a new standard for how we create, capture, finish, or deliver content. The kind of innovation that removes friction, unlocks new creative options, and scales across teams — not as a demo, but as something the industry can actually build on. That is why we are proud to present the HPA Transformative Impact Award to Bria AI, " said Leon Silverman, Former President, Hollywood Professional Association.

An Industry-Owned Model, Built by Hollywood for Hollywood

Bria is now moving into a new phase, working directly with major Hollywood studios and leading entertainment industry organizations to build a jointly owned AI model. Trained on the combined strength of Hollywood's iconic content libraries, governed by the studios and member organizations that contribute to it, and built with Bria's patented attribution engine at its core, this initiative represents something the industry has not previously had: a path to owning its own AI capability rather than depending on outside platforms that were built on Hollywood's creative heritage.

Bria's role is to provide the enabling technology, attribution infrastructure, and AI research expertise that makes collective ownership viable. Details of the partnership structure and participating organizations will be announced in the coming months.

"What we are building with our studio and industry partners is not another AI product for Hollywood to evaluate and procure. It is a mechanism for the industry to own its own future in AI. Together that is something no outside model builder can replicate", continued Dr. Adato.

Built on Ethics, Not Just Compliance

Bria was founded on the conviction that legal compliance is a floor, not a ceiling. The artists, craftspeople, directors, composers, writers, and storytellers whose work has defined Hollywood are not simply commoditized data sources, they are the foundation on which all valuable IP is built. That principle is reflected across every layer of the platform: 100% licensed training data, full indemnification for customers, and an attribution engine that extends across images, moving pictures, music, and text.

These recent wins are the latest in a growing list of accolades for Bria, including inclusion in the CB Insights AI 100, the SiliconANGLE TechForward Award for AI Governance and Responsible AI, and recognition as a Fast Company Next Big Thing in AI 2025.

About Bria

Bria is the Visual Generative AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) purpose-built for developers and builders to develop, deploy, and manage AI-powered visual solutions at scale. Its enterprise-grade platform delivers unprecedented speed and flexibility along with the safety, compliance, and quality needed for commercial production. Bria's foundation models, trained on 100% licensed data from 30+ partners, ensure legal compliance with proper attribution to data owners and artists. At the center of the platform is Bria's patented attribution engine — the underlying system that tracks provenance, ensures creators and rights holders are compensated, and establishes the infrastructure for new creative workflows and business models that the industry has not previously had the tools to build. For more information, visit bria.ai .

