Bria Named Winner of "Image Generative AI Solution of the Year" in Ninth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards

Award recognizes Bria's visual AI platform for delivering the control, compliance, and scale that real-world enterprise pipelines demand

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria, the generative AI infrastructure for professional visual assets, today announced that it has been named winner of the "Image Generative AI Solution of the Year" in the ninth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Bria was recognized for building visual AI that organizations can put into production with the predictability, compliance, and scale that real-world marketing and media enterprise pipelines demand. While much of the generative AI market lowers the floor for casual visual creation, it leaves professionals without what they need most: control over outputs, auditable provenance, and infrastructure that fits how modern enterprises and AI agents already work. Bria was built to close that gap.

At the center of the platform is Fibo, the world's first consistent visual foundation model designed for enterprise use. Rather than asking professionals to prompt a black box and hope for a reproducible result, Fibo is trained natively on VGL (Visual Generative Language) - a structured, agent-native language that describes every element of a visual, from composition and lighting to color, camera, and brand attributes. The result is predictable, repeatable, brand-safe generation with explicit control over every visual parameter: not prompt luck, but production infrastructure. The Fibo family, spanning generation, editing, brand compliance, and on-device deployment, has reached state-of-the-art benchmark performance, with new releases shipping monthly.

Bria is also redefining what responsible AI looks like in practice. The company's models are trained exclusively on rights-cleared, 100% licensed data from partners including Getty Images, Alamy, and Freepik, making it among the first to structurally align with the EU AI Act. Its patented attribution engine compensates data owners based on their measured contribution to generated outputs, establishing a viable, creator-aligned model for ethical AI. Every output carries a Visual Birth Certificate documenting full lineage - inputs, model version, and edit history - while enterprise indemnification, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, GDPR, and C2PA metadata ship by default rather than living on a roadmap.

Every Bria capability is a discrete, composable skill — invocable via REST API, discoverable by AI agents through an MCP Server, and deployable on Bria Cloud, BYOC, on-premises, or on-device. That architecture lets Bria fit into existing enterprise infrastructure instead of demanding organizations rebuild around it. The approach is validated by results: enterprises report 60-80% reductions in visual content production costs, 10x faster time-to-market for seasonal campaigns, and zero copyright violations across billions of AI-generated outputs. Bria closed a $40M Series B, and reached production adoption across organizations including Getty Images, Publicis, WPP, P&G, Epic Games, and ToonBoom Animation, with customers such as HeyGen scaling deployments rapidly after launch.

"This recognition reflects what we set out to build from day one: visual AI that enterprises can confidently put into production, with control they can direct, provenance they can audit, and compliance built in by default, not bolted on later," said Dr. Yair Adato, CEO and Founder of Bria. "As the industry moves from impressive demos toward responsible, scalable production-grade visual AI, we're proud to be recognized by AI Breakthrough for the work our team and partners have done to make that shift real."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, AI Platforms, and more. Now in its 9th year, the AI Breakthrough Awards serve as the longest-running recognition program dedicated exclusively to the AI industry. This year's program attracted more than 5000 nominations from AI companies across more than 20 countries.

About Bria

Bria is the Generative AI infrastructure for professional visual assets. Controllable through Visual Generation Language. Rights-clear by design. Deployable wherever the work runs. Available as models, APIs, Skills/MCP, and end-to-end applications, built for builders, creatives, and agents shipping commercial work. For more information, visit bria.ai.

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SOURCE Bria