Brian Arrington Recognized in 2021 Swanepoel Power 200

In his role as CEO of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, Arrington oversees over 800 agents who closed over $6.7 billion in annual sales in 2020, setting a new record for the company. 2020 also marked a major milestone for Pacific Sotheby's International Realty: 10 years of successful business in the Southern California real estate market.

"It's an honor to be included among this elite group of industry professionals who are recognized for their influence and leadership," says Arrington. "I am committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in the industry while providing our agents with every opportunity to increase their business in a company that is anchored by the strategic pillars of service, respect, and value."

The SP200 (Swanepoel Power 200) is the definitive ranking of residential real estate's top leaders produced and published annually by the Swanepoel T3 Group. Leaders are evaluated based on their position, the decision-making power associated with the office, the financial resources at their disposal, their organization's industry significance and geographical reach, public announcements about imminent changes, their tenure, and their personal influence in the industry.

As Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Owner and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Arrington directs the company's strategy and oversees operations. His vision of a company that can deliver unrivaled local market knowledge supported by enormous international resources has propelled Pacific Sotheby's International Realty to one of the top real estate firms in Southern California. Arrington is firmly committed to setting the ultimate standard of excellence within the luxury real estate market in Southern California.

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2010 and quickly grew into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego. In 2018, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty expanded its reach by acquiring HOM Sotheby's International Realty allowing for contiguous service territory throughout Southern California, representing over 120 miles of prime coastal real estate. The firm's listings are marketed on pacificsothebysrealty.com and the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and expanded exposure generated from this source, both its brokers and clients benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction houses and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

