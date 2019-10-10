Brian Bier Promoted to President at Macro Risk Advisors

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of global market risk analysis and execution services for institutional investors, today announced the promotion of Brian Bier to President. This appointment strengthens the leadership of MRA, allowing the firm to deliver both on its core mission of delivering risk management strategies to its institutional client base as well as evaluating opportunities for strategic growth.

During his 7 year tenure at the firm, Mr. Brier has been a partner, leading the sales and execution effort and covering institutional clients. In his expanded leadership role, Mr. Bier will provide increased direction to MRA's strategy product, developing trade ideas and content that help clients manage risk. Mr. Bier's new role also emphasizes both recruiting and evaluating strategic growth opportunities. "I am very pleased to charge Brian with this newly created position. Brian's insights and leadership are critical as we navigate a changing sell-side landscape", said Dean Curnutt. "I'm very much looking forward to taking on this larger role and working with our leadership team to further support the client base of MRA", said Mr. Bier.

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm headquartered in New York and specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 500 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com or MRAD on Bloomberg.

