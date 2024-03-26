Brian Brodeur Wins Music Video Award at the 2024 Garden State Film Festival

East Main Media producer is recognized for directing "Honey," by the Vakili Band

ASBURY PARK, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East Main Media is thrilled to announce that Brian Brodeur, our Founder & CEO, has won the Best Home Grown Music Video Award at the 2024 Garden State Film Festival. The award recognizes outstanding projects fully produced in New Jersey and honors Brodeur's work producing and directing the music video "Honey," by the Vakili Band.

"Honey" is the first single & title track from Vakili Band's 2023 album HONEY. Music Video credits: Producer/Director • Brian Brodeur, Post Production • East Main Media, Cinematographer • Nick Capra, Makeup/Hair Stylist • Mariela Ferenz, Recorded and Mixed by Kostadin Kamcev at Mozart Studios NJ, Mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound NJ, Filmed at Mozart Studios

"Honey" is the title track and first single from the Vakili Band's 2023 album. The video's stunning look was achieved through a technical process envisioned by Brodeur and captured by cinematographer Nick Capra. Though the video appears to be filmed in standard slow motion, the song was performed on location by the Vakili Band at more than double speed, then slowed down during the editing process to ensure every shot was carefully synchronized to achieve its unique visual style.

"We are so honored to have received this award," said Brodeur. "This is a testament to the hard work and vision of our entire team, and our creative collaboration with front woman Lily Vakili of the Vakili Band. We are so grateful to the Garden State Film Festival for recognizing our work."

The Garden State Film Festival is a prestigious annual event that has showcased the best in independent filmmaking from New Jersey and beyond for the past 22 years. This year's festival featured over 100 films from around the world with screenings and events held in Asbury Park, Ocean Grove and Cranford, New Jersey.

About East Main Media: East Main Media has provided high-quality audio, video and media production services for independent producers, successful small & mid-sized businesses, and Fortune 500 companies for over 20 years. High-profile projects and clients include Keith Urban, PBS, Brooklyn99, Oracle, Rod Stewart, NBC/Universal, Frank Zappa, Disney and Phish.

About Vakili Band: Vakili Band is a New Jersey-based rock band recently described as an electric blend of rock, soul & psychedelia. Fronted by singer/songwriter Lily Vakili, the band has released three studio albums - Oh Alright (2018), Walking Sideways (2021) and Honey (2023).

www.eastmainmedia.com

