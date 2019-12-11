Brian Buffini Reveals 2020 Real Estate Market Outlook
Real estate industry disruption starts with unhappy customers, not technology
Dec 11, 2019, 11:46 ET
CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 11 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate industry legend Brian Buffini has revealed that exceptional skills, service and training are must-have qualities for real estate agents looking to succeed in a market ripe with customer dissatisfaction. In his free broadcast, Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions, Buffini used his more than 30 years of real estate experience to outline the state of the market, industry and agent in 2020, ultimately explaining why it is critical for real estate agents to step up their service game in the new year.
"Disruption starts with unhappy customers, not technology," Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company, says. "The business must shift its focus back to prioritizing customer experience in 2020. To achieve this, agents will need to boost their skills, become total pros and provide superior service."
Buffini also predicts a solid economy moving into 2020, without an imminent recession threat. He forecasts the real estate industry will see an expansion of teams, but slowing profits for local brokerages. Again, he attributes these changes to customers who are unhappy with their service and overwhelmed by conflicting media narratives on where the economy is going. To remedy this, Buffini advises real estate agents to talk with clients to separate market facts from feelings.
Each year, Chairman of Buffini & Company, Brian Buffini, reveals his top predictions for the national market and the real estate industry as a whole in a broadcast aired exclusively online. His track record has been remarkable; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry, and the inventory shortage.
