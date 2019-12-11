Brian Buffini Reveals 2020 Real Estate Market Outlook

"Disruption starts with unhappy customers, not technology," Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company, says. "The business must shift its focus back to prioritizing customer experience in 2020. To achieve this, agents will need to boost their skills, become total pros and provide superior service."

Buffini also predicts a solid economy moving into 2020, without an imminent recession threat. He forecasts the real estate industry will see an expansion of teams, but slowing profits for local brokerages. Again, he attributes these changes to customers who are unhappy with their service and overwhelmed by conflicting media narratives on where the economy is going. To remedy this, Buffini advises real estate agents to talk with clients to separate market facts from feelings.

Each year, Chairman of Buffini & Company, Brian Buffini, reveals his top predictions for the national market and the real estate industry as a whole in a broadcast aired exclusively online. His track record has been remarkable; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry, and the inventory shortage.

