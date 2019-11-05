Brian Buffini Shares 20/20 View of Real Estate at REALTORS® Conference

What: "A 20/20 View of Your Business," an hour-long session on how to tap into the fundamentals of success and build a business that lasts

Who: Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company

Where: 2019 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Francisco, California

When: Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 10:45 - 11:45 a.m.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini is the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company. Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, he emigrated to San Diego in 1986 and became one of the nation's top-performing REALTOR®. He founded Buffini & Company to coach and train others on how to work by referral, a system he learned from generations of his family painting business back in Ireland. Buffini hosts a weekly podcast, "The Brian Buffini Show" which has more than 6 million downloads and listeners in 165 countries. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-selling author for his latest book, "The Emigrant Edge." Today, Buffini travels the world training real estate professionals and sharing a message of encouragement about how to "live the good life."

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

