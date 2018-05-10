Brian Cute Resigns as President and CEO of Public Interest Registry

During his time as president and CEO, Cute helped advance Public Interest Registry's mission through the headwinds of today's complex and diversified online marketplace. Public Interest Registry appreciates the leadership Cute has shown the organization and the many contributions he made during his tenure. Public Interest Registry wishes him great success in his future endeavours.

The Public Interest Registry Board of Directors will soon commence a recruitment process to fill the CEO position. Jay Daley is serving as interim CEO. Daley knows the registry industry extraordinarily well, having served in various leadership roles within the industry since 2002. Daley is a recent addition to the Public Interest Registry Board and has indicated to the Board that he will continue in that role after the interim period. He will not be pursuing the full-time CEO position.

"We at Public Interest Registry remain steadfast in our mission. Public Interest Registry has enabled countless noncommercial organizations across the globe to utilize the internet's enormous potential to make the world a better place. And we'll continue to do our part and provide them with tools they need to advance their initiatives online," said Roberto Gaetano, Chair of Public Interest Registry's Board of Directors.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry is a nonprofit organization that operates the .org top-level domain – the world's third-largest "generic" top-level domain with more than 10.4 million domain names registered worldwide – and the .ngo and .ong domains and OnGood community website. Public Interest Registry also operates four Internationalized Domain Names to support and encourage local language use of the internet. As an advocate for collaboration, safety and security on the internet, Public Interest Registry's mission is to educate and enable the global noncommercial community to use the internet more effectively, and to take a leadership position among internet stakeholders on policy and other issues relating to the domain naming system. Based in Reston, Virginia, USA, Public Interest Registry was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002.

Contact Information:

Krystin Williamson, Allison+Partners for Public Interest Registry

pir@allisonpr.com

(619) 342-9383

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-cute-resigns-as-president-and-ceo-of-public-interest-registry-300646566.html

SOURCE Public Interest Registry

Related Links

https://pir.org

