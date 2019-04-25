Brian Flaherty, Senior VP Of STV, Dies

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian J. Flaherty, a STV senior vice president who was a long-time leader and innovator at the firm, died on April 15 following an illness. He was 77.

Flaherty joined STV in 1995 and brought with him an astute and strategic construction perspective that guided the firm in some of its most significant design-build pursuits. These included landmark projects such as the Amtrak Acela Northeast Corridor High-Speed Rail Maintenance Facilities in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.; AirTrain JFK in New York City; the Greenbush Rail Line restoration in Massachusetts; and the Longfellow Bridge rehabilitation in Boston. He became the firm's Design-Build National Practice Leader and later received the Distinguished Leadership Award from the Design-Build Institute of America in 2009.

"Brian was fiercely intelligent, with a keen strategic mind," said Dominick M. Servedio, P.E., STV executive chairman. "His insight was amazing, and through his insights and efforts, our firm was able to gain a strong foothold in the design-build arena, particularly in transportation."

Over the course of his more than 40-year career in the design and construction industry, Flaherty developed a reputation as a strong manager and supervisor of large-scale public projects for government and transportation agencies. He was an expert coordinator with an array of stakeholders including architectural and engineering designers, contractors, trade unions, transit operators and rail vehicle manufacturers.

He was an avid boatsman and a devoted husband, father and grandfather who is survived by his wife Louise; his children Michael (an STV vice president), Brian, Kevin, Paul and Dennis; his daughters-in-law; and his grandchildren.

