Brian France Launches Silver Falcon Capital, Inc.

With offices and operations in New York City, Charlotte, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida and Los Angeles, California, Silver Falcon Capital will primarily focus on partnerships in the consumer sector with strong intellectual property potential. Investment categories will include sports, entertainment, media, restaurant, retail, food and beverage consumer packaged goods, health and wellness.

The firm will partner with proven operators in these industries and provide their leadership teams with the support to pursue new market opportunities and identify other opportunities for growth. The firm will focus on equity investments between $5-50 million.

Brian France and the Silver Falcon Capital team have decades of business leadership experience and close working relationships with many Fortune 500 companies. In addition to providing capital investment, the Silver Falcon Capital team will provide partners with brand management and strategic guidance.

Some of the firm's recent investments include Innovation Endeavors, Planet, AlphaSense, Replica, Form Labs, Ukko, Farmer's Fridge and Citrine Informatics. They have also partnered with video game developer 704Games, indoor vertical farming company Plenty and custom designer handbag company Edie Parker. Silver Falcon Capital also has made extensive investments in fresh food restaurants including Urban Plates and Orlando establishments Prato Winter Park, Luke's Bar and Grill and Luma on Park.

Silver Falcon Capital's founder, Brian France, spearheaded the modernization and exponential growth of the NASCAR industry. As Chairman and CEO, Brian's leadership grew the sport from a regional niche to the global sports, media and entertainment powerhouse it is today. Founded in 1948, NASCAR remains controlled by the France family.

