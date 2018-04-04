Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International

Joining the STRIVE board in 2010, Mr. Friedman most recently served as board Treasurer and Chair of the organization's Finance Committee. As President and Director of Leucadia National Corporation, Mr. Friedman leads a diversified financial services company considered among the most successful in the industry. Through his post at Leucadia, Mr. Friedman also serves as Chairman of the Executive Committee at Jefferies, one of the world's leading investment banking and institutional securities firms. Mr. Friedman further serves on a number of public and private company boards.

Ms. Howard was appointed to the STRIVE board of directors in 2016. She is an independent board member of Assured Guaranty, BMO Financial Corporation, and BMO Harris Bank N.A. Ms. Howard previously served as Chief Auditor and Global Head of Control and Emerging Risk at Citigroup, leading a global team of 1,500 professionals. Before joining Citigroup, she was a Managing Director at FleetBoston Financial and JP Morgan & Company.

STRIVE's President and CEO, Phil Weinberg, says of Friedman's and Howard's appointments, "We are incredibly fortunate to have Brian and Bonnie in these leadership roles. They are both committed to the heart of our mission, and both will bring invaluable guidance to STRIVE as we expand our services nation-wide."

Based in East Harlem, New York, STRIVE International is a nationally recognized non-profit workforce development organization serving more than 2,400 individuals annually at 20 sites across the country. Since its founding in 1984, STRIVE has helped more than 70,000 individuals break the cycle of poverty. Its programs have been cited by practitioners and policymakers as a model for assisting individuals who have significant barriers to employment and promotion. To learn more about STRIVE, visit www.striveinternational.org.

