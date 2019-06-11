UPLAND, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian G. Hannemann, Esq is recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as a Pinnacle Top Attorney at Hannemann Law Firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

A Southern California Sexual Harassment Attorney at the Hannemann Law Firm, Mr. Hannemann has been practicing law for 25 years and served in his current capacity since 2004. Previously, Mr. Hannemann worked as: Attorney at Kirtland & Packard, LLP, 2001 – 2004; Attorney at Morris, Polich & Purdy, LLP, 1995 – 2001; and Attorney at Kirtland & Packard, LLP, 1993 – 1995. Mr. Hanneman's website makes it very clear as to his dedication to his clients: "When a client has been forced to endure Sexual Misconduct in order to earn a living, Mr. Hannemann will go after any business – no matter how large or small – in order to obtain justice for the victim." Beyond the sphere of sexual harassment law, Mr. Hannemann is also a seasoned negotiator and aggressive trial attorney. Supplementing his work inside the courtroom, Mr. Hannemann has maintained his Legal Blog – Hannemann Law Firm, 2012 which can be accessed at this url: www.hannemannlawfirm.wordpress.com.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Hannemann graduated Summa cum Laude from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Professional Aeronautics. Following his undergraduate studies, Mr. Hannemann attended Southwestern University School of Law where he graduated Magna cum Laude and earned his Juris Doctorate.

In the arenas to which he can practice law, Mr. Hannemann was sworn in by the California State Bar Association in 1993 and received bar admissions to the United States District Court for the Central District of California as well as the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

To further his professional development, Mr. Hannemann is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire, the Consumer Attorneys of California, the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, and the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association.

In acknowledgement of his professional achievements, Mr. Hannemann is Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell (2018) and a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum (2015 – Present). Additionally, Mr. Hannemann holds the distinction as a William M. Shernoff Trial Lawyer of the Year Nominee at Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire (2011, 2014, 2015, 2016), a recipient of the Presidential Award of Merit at Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire – (2010 – Present), and honored William M. Shernoff Trial Lawyer Of The Year Winner at Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire (2018).

For more information, please visit www.sexualharassmentattorney-southerncalifornia.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

