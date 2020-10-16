Brian G. Hannemann, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

UPLAND, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian G. Hannemann, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding contributions to the field of Law and as an Attorney at Hannemann Law Firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Less than ten miles from Angeles National Forest, Hannemann Law Firm is dedicated to obtaining justice for victims. The firm's website states, "Southern California Sexual Harassment Attorney will fight like a pit bull to protect your rights!" Backed by over twenty-six years of sterling service, Mr. Hannemann is renowned for delivering results. His dedication to his clients is crystal clear. The firm's website states, "When a client has been forced to endure Sexual Misconduct in order to earn a living, Mr. Hannemann will go after any business – no matter how large or small – in order to obtain justice for the victim." He has served at his private firm since 2004, previously working as an attorney at Kirtland & Packard, Morris, Polich & Purdy, and Attorney at Kirtland.



Beyond the sphere of sexual harassment law, Mr. Hannemann is also a seasoned negotiator and aggressive trial attorney. Supplementing his work inside the courtroom, he maintains a legal blog, Hannemann Law Firm, 2012, which can be accessed at this url: www.hannemannlawfirm.wordpress.com.



An academic scholar, Mr. Hannemann graduated summa cum laude from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics. Following his undergraduate studies, he attended Southwestern University School of Law where he graduated with a Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude. Since, he has been sworn in by the California State Bar Association in 1993 and received bar admissions to the United States District Court for the Central District of California as well as the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.



To further his professional development, Mr. Hannemann is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire, the Consumer Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, Western San Bernardino County Bar Association, and Million Dollar Advocates Forum.



In light of a lifetime of accomplishments, Mr. Hannemann has an excellent peer review rating with Martindale-Hubbell. He has held the distinction of a William M. Shernoff Trial Lawyer of the Year Nominee at Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016. He has been the recipient of the Presidential Award of Merit at Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire since 2010 and has been honored as the William M. Shernoff Trial Lawyer of The Year Winner at Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire in 2018.



For more information, please visit www.sexualharassmentattorney-southerncalifornia.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

