Brian Gumbel Appointed President of Armis

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced the promotion of Brian Gumbel to President of Armis with immediate effect. Gumbel will provide enhanced go-to-market (GTM) strategic guidance across the entire business, as it continues to accelerate its growth and prepares for a future IPO. Brian will directly report to Yevgeny Dibrov , Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Armis, and continue to be a member of Armis' executive team.

"Brian came to Armis at a crucial juncture in our company's journey and has built a world-class sales function that is helping to solve some of the largest enterprise security challenges facing public and private organizations today," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-founder of Armis. "I am excited about this next chapter and look forward to Brian providing even more guidance and support as we efficiently expand our business across many new areas."

In this enhanced role, Brian will initially focus on expanding Armis' go-to-market strategies for channel, partner and alliance communities, cross-selling to the company's customer base and deepening its growth in the public sector and enterprise sales teams. Brian will also advise and support the business in the areas of customer success management and solutions engineering.

"The last few years at Armis have been phenomenal. We have grown out of start-up mode to become the leading cyber asset visibility, intelligence and security provider, driving value, huge revenue and growth," said Brian Gumbel, President of Armis. "Our next phase of growth needs a broader ecosystem on many fronts, so we can fuel further efficient expansion of our platform and use cases. I am pleased to be able to lead the next evolution of our go-to-market strategy across the business."

Gumbel is an award-winning 20-year seasoned cybersecurity veteran with exceptional experience in pioneering GTM roles. Prior to joining Armis, Brian worked with major global brands including Forescout Technologies, Tanium, McAfee and Cisco. Brian is a recognized LGBTQIA+/ diversity champion and passionate advocate for women in business and technology.

Armis helps to see and secure the operational environments of some of the largest airports and ports in the world. It ensures that critical infrastructure and leading manufacturers can stay online 24/7, 365 days a year. Armis helps to save lives by securing medical assets and patient care environments in some of the largest healthcare delivery organizations around the world, in addition to better protecting federal, state and local entities from cyber criminals, rogue nations and other bad actors.

Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS) and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management and automated enforcement for every asset - from physical to virtual and cloud.

Armis recently became a cybersecurity centaur announcing it had surpassed the 100m USD ARR threshold and becoming the fastest-growing asset visibility and security vendor in the market today.

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS) and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

