Brian Gunn Named Chief Risk Officer for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Mr. Gunn will serve on the company's Executive Committee for the Americas as a policy making officer. He will be based in New York and report to Kevin Cronin, President and CEO of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank. He will also have matrix reporting to Masahiro Kuwahara, MUFG Group Chief Risk Officer.

"After a rigorous executive search that included a diverse and highly qualified slate of candidates, Brian stood out given his extensive experience working in structurally complex organizations and highly regulated environments, as well as his vast knowledge of the material risk disciplines," said Mr. Cronin. "We are delighted to welcome a dynamic and high-impact leader like Brian to MUFG Americas to steer our risk management organization to the next level of success."

In his new role, Mr. Gunn will be responsible for providing strategic direction for risk management for the Americas, including enterprise-wide risk, credit, compliance, and business security for MUFG's operations in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada. He will also be responsible for instituting sustainable risk programs in technology and data governance, continuing the integration of the risk function across the Americas, and meeting regulatory deliverables.

"I am honored to be joining this world-renowned financial institution and continuing the remarkable work that Donna and the team have done to make MUFG Americas a best-in-class organization," said Mr. Gunn.

Mr. Gunn has over 25 years of experience in risk management at large financial institutions, which includes Chief Risk Officer positions at Santander Holdings USA, Ally Financial, and GE Money Canada, a subsidiary of GE Capital. During his career, Mr. Gunn successfully led risk organizations through complex business transformation efforts, remediation programs to address significant regulatory issues, and enterprise and cultural change initiatives. Mr. Gunn has deep expertise across financial, operational, and compliance risk management, as well as risk strategy development. He joins MUFG from Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm, where he was a Senior Advisor to institutional clients in the banking industry and provided them with strategic counsel on risk and regulatory management issues, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic across various product classes.

Mr. Gunn holds a B.S. in Finance from Providence College and an M.B.A. from Hofstra University's Frank G. Zarb School of Business. Additionally, since 2019, he has served as a member of the advisory board of the Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut (CGC), which is dedicated to improving the mental and behavioral health of children and teenagers through treatment, education, and community support.

Mr. Cronin added, "Importantly, we thank Donna for her tremendous leadership and many contributions which greatly enhanced our risk management framework and better enabled us to execute our strategic initiatives. We look forward to a seamless transition as Brian works closely with Donna to ensure that our risk management function continues to support our future growth."

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $331 billion at March 31, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170 billion at March 31, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 309 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Press contact:

Troy Gravitt

212-782-5953

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG