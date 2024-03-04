Brian Guzman & Matthew Fenicle Announce the Launch of a New Brokerage, LUXE Realty

PHOENIX, Ariz., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Guzman & Matthew Fenicle recently unveiled LUXE Realty, a new full-service boutique brokerage firm launched with the goal of 'disrupting' the real estate industry.

Located in the heart of Arizona, LUXE Realty launches this March with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and leveraging a deep understanding of the local market to redefine the traditional real estate experience.

Matthew Fenicle (left) and Brian Guzman (right)

As the Founders/Owners of LUXE Realty, Brian and Matthew bring dynamic energy and a fresh perspective to the real estate industry. With three decades of combined experience and a passion for innovation and collaboration, they are committed to disrupting the market and redefining the standards of excellence in the field. Brian and Matthew are ardent about building a company culture grounded in integrity, client satisfaction, and forward-thinking solutions.

"LUXE Realty is best described as a small club of like-minded professionals where our agents and clients will gain not only the best real estate service we can provide but also exclusive access to insider events, networking, and philanthropy," Guzman shared. "We will be truly blending the real estate aspect with the social culture of our company and the city."

While the duo puts the finishing touches on their new office construction, they are taking meetings in a luxe Phoenix office building located in the Bank of America Tower.

The new firm launches with a small group of agents, including Jack Luciano and Raul Siqueiros, who previously led the opening of The Agency Scottsdale office. They join as directors of the New Development and Estates Division.

"This is not your typical real estate firm," Fenicle added. "While many of the existing firms are still hanging on to the traditional ways of buying and selling, we have our eyes on the future, understanding that every transaction and every client are different."

The LUXE Realty team is excited to share their plan. "We are thoughtfully selecting our agents based on criteria that align with the core of our firm to provide every client the same level of service and experience whether you are buying your first home, or we are representing your multi-family development project. Everyone gets access to the LUXE experience, said Guzman."

LUXE Realty is located at 3030 N Central Ave 709 in Phoenix, AZ. To learn more about LUXE Realty or set up an appointment to meet with an agent visit luxerealtyre.com or call (623) 217-6816. Additional information is also available on LUXE Realty's social sites.

Contact:

(623) 217-6816

373888@email4pr.com

SOURCE LUXE Realty