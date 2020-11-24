Brian Hamilton Foundation and Junior Achievement Host Teen Entrepreneurs in "The Arena" Web Series on December 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brian Hamilton Foundation and Junior Achievement USA call on teen entrepreneurs across the country to enter "The Arena," a new periodic web series that features teen entrepreneurs and celebrity guest coaches. A new webisode will air on December 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Moderated by Kate Rogers, CNBC Correspondent covering small business and entrepreneurship, "The Arena" gives rising teen entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their businesses to coaches who are also successful entrepreneurs. The coaches commend the innovative entrepreneurs on their business ideas and offer useful feedback on how these teens can sharpen and expand their businesses to get them to the next level. The event is sponsored by the Taco Bell Foundation.

Coaches for this episode of "The Arena" include:

Brian Hamilton , Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Founder of Sageworks, the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs

, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Founder of Sageworks, the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs Dave Sparks aka "Heavy D", Star of Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers", Social Media Personality, Custom Vehicle Builder and American Entrepreneur

"The nation depends on entrepreneurs and startups to drive innovation and job growth," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Given the challenges businesses are currently facing, the next generation may have questions about the future of entrepreneurship. This program provides an opportunity for teens to learn more about what it takes to start a business, even at a young age."

"Kids in our nation today believe two things about starting a business," Charlie Bradley, CEO of the Brian Hamilton Foundation, says. "They think you either have to have years of experience, or you have to have tons of money; neither is true. Our goal is to show the future entrepreneurs of America that they can not only build their own businesses starting today, but that they have the support of successful entrepreneurs behind them."

Students, parents and teachers interested in participating in the virtual teen entrepreneurship event can learn more and register here .

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About the Brian Hamilton Foundation

The Brian Hamilton Foundation's mission is to open the door to entrepreneurship for all Americans by sharing with them the resources necessary to start, run, and grow successful businesses. To learn more, visit https://brianhamilton.org.

Related Links

https://www.ja.org

https://brianhamilton.org

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA

Related Links

http://www.ja.org

