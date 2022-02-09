Brian Haynes and Yonas Marcos Join National ATM Council Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National ATM Council, Inc. is honored to announce the appointments of Brian Haynes, Senior Vice President of PAI, and Yonas Marcos, CEO & President of Star Financial Services, Inc., to serve on the NAC Board of Directors.



"Brian and Yonas are two of today's most admired and dynamic US Independent ATM industry leaders, and it is with considerable pride and satisfaction that we welcome these two top tier ATM professionals to the NAC Board," said NAC Board Chair George Sarantopoulos, CEO of Brooklyn, NY based Access One. "Their knowledge gained over years of very successful experience in the retail ATM and Payments sectors will be invaluable as NAC continues tackling the vital challenges and opportunities now impacting America's ATM entrepreneurs."



Headquartered in the DC/Baltimore metroplex area, Yonas Marcos' company, Star Financial Services, Inc., is a significant Independent ATM ISO Operator with a nationwide ATM/POS portfolio built upon providing top quality customer service and the application of key business fundamentals learned at Yonas' father's side.



"Yonas brings with him an exceptional entrepreneurial hands-on perspective and years of successful ATM/Payments industry experience, while also substantially enhancing the organization's Board presence inside the Washington Beltway," said Bruce Renard, NAC's Executive Director. "We look forward to further strengthening our DC governmental affairs programs with the addition of Yonas to the Board."



"The addition of Brian Haynes to the NAC Board represents another very significant positive step forward in the ongoing growth and evolution of The National ATM Council," said NAC Board Vice-Chair and ATMPartMart.com CEO, Patrick Conner. "Brian's outside-the-box thinking, business acumen, and understanding of operational excellence will be invaluable in his new role on the NAC Board. Brian is well known throughout the US ATM industry as a dynamic, collaborative, challenge/results driven leader with a strong track record of proven business success. Both personally and professionally, I look forward to working with Brian on behalf of America's Independent ATM Operators."



Haynes and Marcos' appointments fill the remaining unexpired Board terms of former NAC Directors, Tim Baxter and Jim Everton.



"NAC also would like to express our sincerest thanks and deepest appreciation for the longstanding exemplary NAC Board service and contributions of former NAC Board Members, Tim Baxter, President of SwypCo ATM Solutions, and Jim Everton, EVP and General Manager of eGlobal ATM Services," added NAC Board Chair Sarantopoulos. "The extraordinary level of expertise, guidance, support, and dedication brought to bear in the service of NAC and our industry by these two highly regarded Independent ATM industry veterans deserves nothing less than a major shout out of thanks from all US Independent ATM Operators and Suppliers for a job very well done."



"Tim and Jim have our ongoing gratitude and we will continue to value and depend on their ongoing participation and support as loyal NAC Members going forward," added NAC Executive Director, Bruce Renard.



