Brian Hutson Releases New Single, "Habit"

Known for mixing pop hooks and accessible lyrics with his rich voice, Brian Hutson first made waves in 2015 with his single, Let It Ride. Premiering at 48 on the Adult Contemporary Top 200 and peaking at number five, Let It Ride stayed on the AC Top 200 chart for ten consecutive weeks.

Following this success, in 2017 Brian released his critically-lauded EP, Midnight Sessions. In the words of HuffPost's Randy Radic: "Midnight Sessions delivers marvellous melodies and simmering rhythms, while Brian Hutson's voice is… rife with savory textures, colors and moods." With over 160,000 Spotify streams, the appeal of Midnight Sessions has been recognized by the public as well as critics, and, according to Skope Magazine: "[Brian Hutson is] one of the most effective and promising vocalists working in pop music today."

Brian Hutson — "When I wrote Habit, I let my mind escape into fantasy, writing entirely from my gut about getting lost in intense passion and lust, to capture that feeling of being addicted to another person." Habit takes Brian's pop roots and adds a layer of introspection and frailty rarely seen on the Top 40 in 2018. "I could see through the recording of Habit, Brian was becoming more comfortable with himself. This is truly a coming out party for him and Habit is that first big step," said producer Joe Vulpis (Lady Gaga), who originally discovered Hutson. Brian is a versatile artist on the rise and will surely have everyone dancing to his Habit!

