Brian Jeffrey Joins Bourque Logistics

Brian comes to Bourque Logistics with more than 15 years of experience in rail transportation technology solutions. Throughout his career at RMI, recently acquired by GE Transportation, Brian focused on short line railyard systems implementation and supervised dozens of short line systems deployments. Brian's deep knowledge of short line operations will contribute to a systems strategy of Bourque and its AEI technology partner, Industrial Networks, to support growing coordination between shippers and short line railroads through its YardMaster® Solution.

"Brian's proven rail industry experience will expand our team's capabilities to address short line and shipper operational integration," said Steve Bourque, president of Bourque Logistics. "His knowledge will be critical as we address our clients' requirements for common switching, trans-loading, and operational trends experienced by both shippers and railroads."

"The key to our clients' success is our continued support for their evolving requirements," said Ray Gordy, YardMaster® product manager. "Brian is a welcome addition to our team as YardMaster® deployments continue to increase due to our clients' railyard automation requirements."

Used by over 250 industrial railyards in North America, Bourque Logistics and INet's YardMaster® Solution is a robust rail operations software that integrates shippers to short line and Class I railroads. It fully automates railcar request and release, switching, onsite inventory, order scheduling and rack assignment, railcar inspection, and BOL transmission. In addition, YardMaster® provides load/offload optimization by performing load bay verification, advanced outage, and volume correction calculations.

Brian will support Bourque Logistics' industry leading service and expanded offerings to shippers and short line railroads.

About Bourque Logistics

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Bourque Logistics has automated rail shipment processes for shippers since 1989 with RAILTRAC®, the leading rail fleet and shipment management software for rail shippers.

Bourque Logistics provides a full suite of modules addressing multi-mode shipment operations for loading and shipping, bill of lading submission, tracking and tracing, freight rating and payment, fleet accounting, supply chain management, and custom reporting. Our EDI data services connects shippers with their suppliers, customers, and carriers. Bourque Logistics also provides professional service support for rail fleet expediting and railcar maintenance management.

For more information, visit bourquelogistics.com or watch our company overview videos at youtube.com/bourquelogistics.

About Industrial Networks

Industrial Networks is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for manufacturing and shipping operations in North America. Our expertise touches operations run by rail shippers, short line and Class I railroads, trucking, marine freight, and more. Our close relationship with Bourque Logistics, the leading provider of rail transportation software to shippers in North America, gives us over 75 years of experience providing state-of-the-art rail automation. For more information, visit www.inetlp.com.

YardMaster® is a registered trademark of Bourque Data Systems, Inc.

YardMaster® Solution is a registered trademark of Bourque Data Systems, Inc.

