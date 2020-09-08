Brian K. Arcement, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT MEYERS, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian K. Arcement, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field Cardiology and acknowledgment of role as an Interventional Cardiologist with Lee Health.

As a premier community-owned health system, Lee Health proudly serves Southwest Florida's communities with more than 13,130 employees, 4,500 volunteers, 1,480 physicians, and growing. Demonstrated as nationally recognized healthcare, their dedicated staff, specialists, and physicians continuously provide quality and safe medical care.



Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Arcement has led a distinguished career having accrued more than 27 years of diverse experiences, especially in Interventional Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease, and Internal Medicine. He has devoted the last 18 years serving the Fort Myers community within the Lee Physician Group and providing comprehensive care for his patients. He has clinical interests in the following areas: interventional cardiology, interventional peripheral vascular disease, peripheral vascular intervention, renal artery intervention with distal embolic protection, and Carotid artery stenting. He is a primary investigator for Abbott vascular CHOICE carotid stent trial. Alongside his prominent role within Lee Health, his affiliates are with many hospitals including Lee Memorial Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center Lee Health, Cape Coral Hospital, and he cooperates with many doctors and specialists in medical group Lee Memorial Health System. He is ranked in the top 75 Interventional Cardiologists in the United States based on recent data from Dexur.



Dr. Arcement's acclaimed career began in 1993 after graduating from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. Soon thereafter, he completed his residencies in Internal Medicine from the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile Alabama where he served as Chief Resident. He then went on to obtain Fellowship in Cardiology from the University of Florida Health Science Center in Jacksonville Florida, as well as an Interventional Cardiology Fellowship from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville Tennessee. He holds a CMS Meaningful Use Stage 1 Certification. Dr. Arcement is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Interventional Cardiology.



Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Arcement has maintained active membership with the American College of Cardiology.



