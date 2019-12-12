Brian Kamedula Joins Cortex Services, LLC as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Holdings, Inc., software and financial services innovator, has hired Brian Kamedula as Chief Revenue Officer of its Cortex Services, LLC and iQ Decision Engine, LLC subsidiaries.

Brian brings 14+ years of experience from roles at Experian that included Vice President of Consumer Information Services to his new role. As an accomplished business development and leadership executive, Brian will promote Cortex lending-as-a-service products, including the recently launched iQ Decision Engine.

At Experian, Brian managed top-tier corporate accounts, launched new financial products and grew revenues consistently. Then as Vice President of Consumer Information Services, he overhauled team divisions and improved processes while exceeding the company's sales goals and account targets.

TF Holdings is pleased for Brian to lead efforts for growing Cortex and its array of lending services. Brian said, "I'm looking forward to bringing my skills and experience to a new position in an established and fast-growing company. The company and its products are poised for growth and I am excited to be a big part in bringing success to Cortex and its clients."

Cortex Services, LLC offers a full suite of lending services, including marketing, risk management, and loan servicing. Earlier this year, iQ Decision Engine launched as a fully capable decisioning product with models based on 15+ years of experience and over $4B in funded loans.

"We are excited to have Brian on board, and believe he is ideally suited to promote and sell our core suite of lending services to new clients as part of our expansion into new markets," said Martin Wong, CEO of TF Holdings.

Brian holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management.

About TF Holdings, Inc.

TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company's businesses serve consumers and lenders with a portfolio of innovative products, including Jora Credit, Echo Credit, iQ Decision Engine and the Cortex loan management platform. TF Holdings, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas, and backed by prominent venture capital firms Sequoia and Technology Crossover Ventures.

