Brian Kantor Joins Martini Media As Head of Sales

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martini Media, an independent marketing firm connecting luxury brands with affluent and high-net-worth audiences, today announced the addition of Brian Kantor as Head of Sales. In this role, Kantor will serve as an integral part of the leadership team, supervise members of the East and West Coast sales staff as well as drive new revenue streams for the company.

"The Head of Sales position plays an essential role in building Martini Media's business and we were very judicious in our search for the best candidate. With that in mind, I'm confident that Brian is the perfect asset to the team," said Vincent Krsulich, CEO of Martini Media. "By tapping into Brian's impressive experience working at A-list media companies with high-end advertisers, Martini Media will further establish itself as a leader in the digital luxury space, enhance our sales performance and exceed our goals for growth," added Krsulich.

Prior to joining Martini Media, Kantor was at Mobkoi, a London-based mobile advertising agency, where he spent two years growing its North American digital fashion and luxury business.

With two decades of experience on both the agency and sales sides, Kantor held sales roles at Rolling Stone, BlackBook, and Guest of a Guest. During a seven-year stint at Hearst, he spent time both at the Esquire brand as well as on Hearst's corporate sales team, where he sold and executed multi-million-dollar campaigns for key fashion, retail, and beauty accounts across Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and Town & Country.

Established in 2008, Martini Media specializes in connecting luxury brands with premium audiences through proprietary insights, media, and custom content. The company has successfully produced high-impact, cross-platform marketing campaigns for more than 300 premium advertisers. The Company's web site (martini.media) contains more information.

