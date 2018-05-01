Brian Kelley joins Avison Young in St. Louis

Effective immediately, Kelley becomes a Principal of St. Louis Operations. He will continue to specialize in retail landlord and tenant representation and investment sales transactions, as well as advising clients on acquisitions and dispositions of multi-family properties.

"We're thrilled that Brian is joining our brokerage team here in St. Louis," comments Convy. "Brian is a highly regarded real estate professional with a proven track record in the St. Louis marketplace. As a St. Louis native, he has extensive local knowledge that will provide tremendous advantages for our company and clients alike. Sporting his rolled-up sleeves and deploying his hands-on style, he finds ways to add value to each property or process. His long-term, positive client relationships will help us build on our service platform and expand our retail and multi-family footprints throughout the region. Brian's skills at providing landlord and tenant representation, as well as investment sales advisory services in multiple asset classes, will be of value to clients with diverse property portfolios."

Convy continues: "Landlords, tenants, developers, investors and asset managers will benefit from Brian's strong negotiation skills, collaborative approach to every transaction, and ability to develop creative real estate solutions. He has exceptional talent and will be a great asset to our firm."

Kelley brings 13 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, most recently as Director of Leasing with Savoy Properties. His local and national clients have included Walgreens, Drury Hotels, Edward Jones and H&R Block.

Kelley launched his commercial real estate career in 2004, overseeing leasing, negotiation, construction and installation of space for numerous Edward Jones Investment office locations, working directly with the firm's general partners and regional leaders. Since then, he has developed expertise in a variety of asset classes, particularly retail and multi-family.

After working as a retail leasing broker at Cushman & Wakefield and Koman Properties, Kelley diversified his experience when he joined Savoy Properties. There, he further expanded his expertise in office, warehouse and retail spaces.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Avison Young and to be a part of the firm's collaborative culture and client-centric business model," says Kelley. "I look forward to working with the established team of brokers in St. Louis and capitalizing on Avison Young's full-service platform. The company's philosophy is similar to my own: The key to success is getting to know people, finding the right fit and making their experience as productive and as easy as possible. I'm looking forward to serving my existing clients and building new long-term relationships."

Kelley is a member of the Missouri Growth Association (MGA), which supports policies and programs that spur economic growth across all business sectors, fosters immediate and long-term job opportunities, and creates a strong state economy. He is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Sigma Nu fraternity. In addition, he serves on the alumni board of Chaminade College Preparatory School. Kelley is a licensed commercial realtor in both Missouri and Illinois. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance from Arizona State University.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties.

For further information/comment/photos:

Sherry Quan , Principal and Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, Avison Young : 604.647.5098; cell: 604.726.0959

, Principal and Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, : cell: Tim Convy , Principal of St. Louis Operations and Managing Director - Brokerage, Avison Young : 314.862.5000

, Principal of St. Louis Operations and Managing Director - Brokerage, : Brian Kelley , Principal of St. Louis Operations, Avison Young : 314.477.6885

, Principal of St. Louis Operations, : Mark Rose , Chair and CEO, Avison Young : 416.673.4028

Chair and CEO, : Earl Webb , President, U.S. Operations, Avison Young : 312.957.7610

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2018 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:

For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung

For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

Editors/Reporters

• Please click on link to view and download photo of Brian Kelley:

http://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Brian_Kelley.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-kelley-joins-avison-young-in-st-louis-300640044.html

SOURCE Avison Young Commercial Real Estate (BC)

Related Links

www.avisonyoung.com

