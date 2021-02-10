Brian Kennedy Acquires 100% of Regency Outdoor Advertising

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Kennedy, Founder and long-time CEO of Regency Outdoor Advertising Inc. ("Regency"), has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Regency and all of its assets including hundreds of billboards in key locations throughout Southern California, and numerous strategic properties and buildings.

Kennedy will continue to operate the business under the "Regency" brand name, owning and operating more than 300 billboards and wallscapes in prime locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties, including the highly sought after Sunset Strip.

"I am pleased to continue to provide some of the best billboard space in Southern California," said Brian Kennedy, "and look forward to continuing our long and successful relationships with our valuable outdoor advertising customers."

Brian Kennedy credits Regency's COO, Philip Berardi, for structuring the successful transaction, as well as running Regency day-to-day operations. Mr. Berardi will be elevated to President of the continuing Regency business, with Brian Kennedy remaining as CEO.

In addition, Brian Kennedy has amicably resolved all existing legal claims with his brother and former co-owner of Regency, Drake Kennedy.

Brian Kennedy was represented by media attorneys Charles Harder and Roger Goff of HARDER LLP (HarderLLP.com) in Beverly Hills, CA.

ABOUT REGENCY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING

Founded in 1974, Regency Outdoor Advertising is Southern California's foremost privately-held out of home media company. Careful location selection and strategic placement has yielded years of unprecedented advertising exposure for our customers. Our commitment to excellence and the national agencies we serve, reflect our promise to deliver inspiring and impactful campaigns that drive results. We understand that billboard space can be a significant investment. Choosing Regency means choosing over 40 years of experience helping Fortune 200 companies as well as local and new businesses, reach their advertising campaign goals. From research, planning and placement, our ultimate goal is to provide brands with the very best opportunity to engage with their consumers. For more information visit: regencyoutdoor.com

