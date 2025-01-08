Brian Lambert, PhD, and Digital Command Unveil The AI Lead: A Breakthrough Guide to Overcoming Data Drag and Achieving Digital Dominance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned business leader and digital transformation expert Brian Lambert, PhD, announces the release of his groundbreaking book, The AI Lead: Overcoming Data Drag to Accelerate Digital Dominance. This transformative guide offers leaders actionable strategies to navigate digital transformation and thrive in the AI-driven era.

Set for release on January 15, 2025, and published by Koehler Books, The AI Lead will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and over 30,000 retailers.

The AI Lead: Available Jan 15, 2025 The AI Lead: By Dr Brian Lambert

About the Book

Title: The AI Lead: Overcoming Data Drag to Accelerate Digital Dominance





Author: Brian Lambert, PhD





Genre: Business/Technology Leadership

Synopsis:

In The AI Lead, Lambert tackles "data drag"—the inefficiencies hindering organizations from fully harnessing data and AI. With over 75% of digital transformations failing due to data and change management challenges, this book provides a practical roadmap for business and IT leaders to collaborate, innovate, and achieve a competitive edge.

The book covers essential topics like AI ethics, sustainability, resilience, and emerging technologies, including the AI "speed layer." Through real-world examples and actionable steps, readers will learn to transform their organizations into agile, data-driven powerhouses in today's digital economy.

About the Author

Brian Lambert, PhD, is a global digital leadership expert with over two decades of experience in technology strategy, analytics, and AI transformation. A thought leader in navigating change and driving innovation, he has authored multiple works and advised leaders across industries worldwide.

Book Launch Event Details

Date: January 16, 2025





Time: 11:30 AM EST





Location: Online (Zoom)





Activities:





Book walkthrough





Q&A with Brian Lambert, PhD





Use case demonstrations





Panel discussion on digital transformation

Quote from the Author

"I wrote The AI Lead to empower leaders to overcome barriers and achieve digital dominance. This isn't optional; it's essential. The book equips leaders with the tools and vision to succeed in the AI age." – Brian Lambert, PhD

Join the Digital Command Movement

The AI Lead aligns with Digital Command's mission to drive transformation and leadership development. It reinforces the company's belief that "Digital First, Jobs Second" is critical for staying competitive.

