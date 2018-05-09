Brian Lidji Earns Spot on D Magazine's 2018 Best Lawyers in Dallas Listing

This marks the 13th time that Mr. Lidji has been named to the D Magazine list of Best Lawyers in Dallas.

"I'm humbled and honored to be recognized by my peers again this year," said Mr. Lidji. "Being selected to D Magazine's Best Lawyers list never gets old."

Mr. Lidji offers clients more than 30 years of experience in M&A and general corporate matters. His clients range from energy independents to consumer and technology companies. He has an extensive portfolio of work in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities law, business law, contract negotiations and a wide variety of other business transactions.

To learn more about Mr. Lidji, visit https://ldhlaw.com/attorneys/brian-m-lidji/.

His work also has earned recognition from The Best Lawyers in America every year since 2006 and Texas Super Lawyers each year since the inaugural 2003 listing. He also serves on the executive board of the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, his alma mater.

The full listing of Dallas' top attorneys appears on the D Magazine website at www.dmagazine.com.

Lidji Dorey & Hooper focuses on meeting the corporate legal needs of emerging and middle-market companies by adding value to clients' businesses at every stage of development and maturity. The firm's attorneys have closed billions of dollars of merger and acquisition transactions in a variety of industries, from oil and gas to technology. For more information, visit https://ldhlaw.com/.

