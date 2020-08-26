Brian Marcotte Joins Castlight Health as New Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced the addition of Brian Marcotte, former President and CEO, Business Group on Health, as a new strategic advisor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Castlight as one of our latest strategic advisors," said Maeve O'Meara, Chief Executive Officer of Castlight Health. "Brian is one of the most innovative business leaders in the industry, and his expertise will help us build on recent momentum and accelerate growth."

Marcotte brings to Castlight decades of executive leadership and employer benefits experience. As strategic advisor, he will play a critical role in supporting Castlight to achieve near-term objectives, as well as shape the company's longer-term vision.

"Castlight is already a respected leader in healthcare navigation, having pioneered the use of technology to simplify healthcare and earning the confidence of some of the nation's top employers and health plans in the process," said Marcotte. "I look forward to working with the Castlight team to bring even greater value to existing customers and execute on the company's unique position to provide more Americans with easy, affordable access to the widest range of health solutions."

The move follows several months of significant momentum for the company. Since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, Castlight has served a critical role in supporting health plans and large employers with best-in-class digital technology and high-touch navigation services:

Following on the success of the Anthem extension last year, Castlight is quickly gaining traction in the health plan market to enable a more personalized, integrated member experience. The company recently signed an additional national health plan that goes into effect January 1, 2021 .

. Castlight Care Guides, a unique high-touch, clinician-led concierge service, continues to gain momentum. The company signed its flagship Care Guides customer, with growing interest among health plans and large employers for compassionate, high-touch services to complement the company's leading digital navigation platform.

Castlight was the first provider of a free, comprehensive national COVID-19 testing site directory, which powers testing site directories for close to a dozen state health departments including the New York State Department of Health; companies like Ford Motor Company; and its data is integrated into Google .

Department of Health; companies like Ford Motor Company; and its data is integrated into . To help support customers during COVID-19, the company also launched a new solution in recent weeks. Working Well supports safe workforce and higher education re-entry with a localized, easily configurable navigation tool that supports evolving clinical protocols. This solution leverages Castlight's industry-leading navigation platform and integrates a full slate of health tools to maintain compliance with regulations while directing populations to the best available resources.

About Brian Marcotte

Brian is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Business Group on Health, the leading advocate for large employers in healthcare policy and benefits strategy. At the Business Group, Brian established the Health Innovations Forum, which helped accelerate market traction for promising digital health startups, and the Executive Committee on Value Purchasing, a cross-industry council focused on shifting the market toward value-based pricing and provider accountability. Prior to the Business Group, Brian was the Vice President of Compensation and Benefits for Honeywell International where he implemented innovative solutions to help employees maximize their experience with the healthcare delivery system.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

