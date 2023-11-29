Brian McCarthy Joins WSP as National Hydrogen Market Lead

Responsible for advancing firm's 'whole energy system' approach, including infrastructure, production, distribution, industrial use, underground storage and refueling facilities.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In its ongoing effort to decarbonize the environment and secure a clean energy future, WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy in the U.S., has named Brian McCarthy as its national hydrogen market lead.

In his new role, McCarthy is responsible for advancing the firm's "whole energy system" approach, which covers services in major areas that include energy infrastructure, hydrogen production, distribution, underground storage and use including industrial integration and hydrogen refueling facilities.

Brian McCarthy / WSP National Hydrogen Market Lead (CNW Group/wsp usa)
"Emerging energies such as hydrogen are playing an important role in creating transformational impacts in our country's clean energy transition," said Michael Case, Energy national business line leader and senior vice president at WSP. "Brian brings our clients a deep understanding of process-technology, having held numerous technical, commercial and operational positions throughout his career to further accelerate hydrogen and the associated infrastructure needed to support these projects."

"I am deeply passionate about the energy transition and opportunities that exist in the hydrogen market," McCarthy said. "It is humbling to join a company like WSP, which has a legacy of delivering novel engineering solutions and an unending commitment to shape a better tomorrow. Hydrogen should be a component of any significant long-term decarbonization strategy."

McCarthy joins WSP from a global engineering, technology and consulting business, where he served as vice president of process technology and products. In that role, he established an enterprise-wide, hydrogen-focused team to become an early mover in the European hydrogen market and developed a U.S.-based strategy. He also created a vision for decarbonization of that firm's entire process-technology portfolio, with the aim to reduce its carbon emissions by 40 percent. He has also participated in the development of the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen Roadmap through active feedback.

WSP supports clients across the cycle of production, storage, distribution and utilization of hydrogen to make decarbonization projects a reality. Currently WSP is involved in some of our nation's most intriguing hydrogen projects including delivering a signature underground hydrogen storage project in Utah that will be the world's largest "green hydrogen" storage facility when completed and will contribute to decarbonization of the Western U.S. power grid.

McCarthy graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in economics; Rutgers School of Engineering with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering; and the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler School of Business with a master's degree in business administration. He is a certified professional engineer in New Jersey and Mississippi.

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

