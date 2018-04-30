Brian McCormack of Callahan & Blaine Named OCTLA TOP GUN Trial Lawyer of the Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top California litigator Brian J. McCormack of Callahan & Blaine has been named 2017 TOP GUN Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA).

The OCTLA recognizes and honors Orange County trial attorneys every year for their exceptional trial skills over the past 12 months. These attorneys not only show courage and commitment to their clients, but also demonstrate truly exceptional skill, ability, preparation, and professionalism to obtain outstanding results on behalf of their clients.

McCormack's practice focuses on high-stakes, complex civil and business litigation, traumatic brain and spine injury, personal injury, wrongful death and product liability litigation. His history of outstanding results has earned him a reputation for excellence among both clients and peers.

McCormack has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America, Top Attorneys in Southern California, Top 50 Attorneys in Orange County and Super Lawyers. He graduated from Penn State University and received his J.D. from Western State University College of Law. He is a member of the American Association for Justice, the Association of Business Trial Lawyers and the OCTLA.

Founded in 1984, Callahan & Blaine has been achieving record-breaking verdicts and settlements for over 33 years in all areas of complex litigation. The firm is led by its managing partner Daniel J. Callahan, who is known and respected as one of the top trial lawyers in the United States.

The highly sophisticated litigators and trial attorneys of Callahan & Blaine specialize in complex business and insurance litigation and catastrophic personal injury matters. Moreover, each of Callahan & Blaine's 28 lawyers has at least 10 years' experience and many of them have over 20 years' experience. Visit www.Callahan-Law.com for more information.



