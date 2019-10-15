Brian McPherson Joins RCP's Employee Benefits Team

Most recently, McPherson was Senior Vice President and Team Leader at HUB International and managed sixteen clients whose total benefit plan costs exceeded $80 million. He also gained valuable consulting experience at Mercer (a division of Marsh & McLennan Companies) and Lockton.

The RCP Employee Benefits practice includes developing strategic plans for health, prescription drug, dental, vision, and disability coverage, as well as voluntary benefits and cafeteria programs. RCP can assist clients in understanding and evaluating the ever-changing health care exchange marketplace.

McPherson is located at the RCP office at 20 N Wacker Drive in Chicago, IL.

About RCP

Risk Consulting Partners (RCP) is a team of professionals that bring a consultative approach and innovative solutions. RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to middle market businesses. Their staff of highly educated specialists are equipped to understand and assess exposures in even the most intricate businesses. Their mission is to exceed client expectations by delivering exceptional, creative, and sustainable solutions while being at the forefront of thought-leadership, employee empowerment, and technology.

