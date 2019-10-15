Brian McPherson Joins RCP's Employee Benefits Team
Oct 15, 2019, 08:11 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Consulting Partners continues to add to their ever-growing talent pool. The newest addition, Brian McPherson, brings 23 years of experience in employee benefits consulting, having worked at some of the world's largest brokerage and Human Resource Consulting firms.
McPherson is a Client Relationship Manager for RCP's Employee Benefits team. He provides strategic guidance in plan design, budgeting, alternative funding arrangements, cost-sharing, change management, communications and trends/concepts/ideas for corporate employee benefits programs.
Most recently, McPherson was Senior Vice President and Team Leader at HUB International and managed sixteen clients whose total benefit plan costs exceeded $80 million. He also gained valuable consulting experience at Mercer (a division of Marsh & McLennan Companies) and Lockton.
The RCP Employee Benefits practice includes developing strategic plans for health, prescription drug, dental, vision, and disability coverage, as well as voluntary benefits and cafeteria programs. RCP can assist clients in understanding and evaluating the ever-changing health care exchange marketplace.
McPherson is located at the RCP office at 20 N Wacker Drive in Chicago, IL.
About RCP
Risk Consulting Partners (RCP) is a team of professionals that bring a consultative approach and innovative solutions. RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to middle market businesses. Their staff of highly educated specialists are equipped to understand and assess exposures in even the most intricate businesses. Their mission is to exceed client expectations by delivering exceptional, creative, and sustainable solutions while being at the forefront of thought-leadership, employee empowerment, and technology.
SOURCE Risk Consulting Partners
Share this article