MANDEVILLE, La., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian P. Anderson is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Aerospace and Defense and in recognition of his role as Director of Global Business Development at Textron Systems.

With a fifty year history of success, Textron Systems is a publicly held international aerospace and defense company that specializes in both design and manufacturing.

Having developed over fifteen years of experience in the field of International Business Development in the Aerospace & Defense sector, Brian P. Anderson is highly praised for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry. Spending three and a half years in his current position, throughout his career, Anderson has attained extensive expertise in the areas of defense trade, international affairs, and policy and strategy development. Serving three years in the US Navy and 18 years in the USAF, Anderson pursued aviation and international affairs. A Veteran of Operation Northern and Southern Watch (OSW, ONW), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and various other peace keeping and coalition training events, Anderson employed the F-15C Air Superiority.



Fighter, F-117 Stealth fighter and the B-2 Stealth Bomber. Anderson also flew the C-12 as an Air Force Attaché with the responsibility of safely transporting U.S. and foreign dignitaries and VIPs. Anderson retired honorably from the US Air Force as a Senior Pilot, Military Diplomat and at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Early in his career, Anderson earned his Bachelor's degree in Professional Aeronautics and Master's Degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Thereafter, Anderson obtained a Master of Arts degree in National Security Affairs with a focus on Southeast Asia from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and an Associates degree for Thai language from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. He is currently attending the Jack Welch Management Institute for his third Master's Degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.) with the intention of graduating in June of 2019.

Anderson maintains professional associations as an esteemed member of several organizations including the National Defense Industry Association (NDIA), Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and Association of the US Army (AUSA), US Air Force Association (AFA), and the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) in Louisiana.

In recognition of his professional military accolades, Anderson was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, and Air Medal.

For more information, please visit www.textronsystems.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-p-anderson-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300665000.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

