Brian P. Reed Joins Aviation Group at Burns & McDonnell

"For more than 30 years, Brian has been in leadership roles that have given him a unique vantage point to the changes that have transformed the aviation industry," says David Yeamans, president of the Aviation & Federal practice at Burns & McDonnell. "We're thrilled to have him on our team."

As a career aviation industry executive, Reed most recently served as president and board member of a global aviation planning and development consulting firm. Prior to that, he served as president, CEO and board member of an architectural, engineering and consulting firm and for 20 years with that firm was aviation director specializing in terminals, airfields, planning and environmental services. Early in his career, he served as planning manager for the Houston Airport System.

Reed currently serves on the Airports Council International - NA World Business Partners Board of Directors. He previously served as the Board of Directors Chair for the Airport Consultants Council and is the founding chair of the corporate committee and board member of the American Association of Airport Executives.

Reed is a civil engineer with a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and received his MBA degree from the University of Houston. He is a registered professional engineer.

"This is an exciting time to be working in the aviation industry and I am extremely happy to be part of one of the largest aviation consultants in the world with the Burns & McDonnell team," Reed says. "This company is an integral part of aviation development for airports, airlines and other aviation partners to a level that it fundamentally helps shape and improve the industry during a transformative period in passenger experience, artificial intelligence and facility asset management."

