BRIAN PHILOFSKY JOINS FLEX LOGIX AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF SOLUTIONS ARCHITECTURE

Flex Logix Technologies

17 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

Brings deep technical and applications knowledge to accelerate eFPGA adoption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announced today that Brian Philofsky has joined Flex Logix as Senior Director of Solutions Architecture.

Brian worked at Xilinx for more than 25 years in multiple technical, applications and management roles.  He is an expert in FPGA architecture, hardware, software and applications.  Brian has a BSEE in Digital Electronics from California State University, Chico.

"There are few people that have Brian's depth of knowledge about FPGA technology, tools and how to deliver power efficient architectures," said Jayson Bethurem, Flex Logix' new VP Marketing and Business Development, who worked with Brian for the last 8 years.

"I see that the time for embedded FPGA has arrived to enable customers to cost reduce existing designs using FPGAs and to enable all SoCs to have the reconfigurability that is critical to avoid expensive mask spins and to address a larger TAM," said Brian Philofsky. "I am excited to support customers in increasing the value of their SoC's with eFPGA."

"Brian's depth of knowledge of use cases, applications, and FPGA technology such as timing and power will greatly boost our ability to support our customers who are applying eFPGA in numerous use cases," said Andy Jaros, VP of Sales, Solutions and Marketing at Flex Logix. "We are already the market leader for embedded FPGA with more than 20 customers, more than 20 working chips and dozens more in design. Brian will help us grow that lead over our competitors and grow the total eFPGA market."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

For general information on InferX and EFLX product lines, visit our website at this link. For more information under NDA, qualified customers can contact us at this link.

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Flex Logix and EFLX are registered trademarks and INFERX is a trademark of Flex Logix, Inc.

