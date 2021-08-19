Brian Q. McDonnell, Esq. Named Workers' Compensation Lawyer of the Year, 2022 Best Lawyers®, NEPA Region

KINGSTON, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC is pleased to announce that Brian Q. McDonnell, Esq. has been named Lawyer of the Year for Workers' Compensation in the NEPA Region of the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Attorney McDonnell has also been named in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs category.

Attorney Brian Q. McDonnell, Principal, Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn

Additionally, the following HKQ lawyers were named to the 2022 Best Lawyers® List, across multiple practice areas of the law:

Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Donald C. Ligorio: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Brian Q. McDonnell: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Kevin C. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michael A. Lombardo, III: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Nicole M. Santo: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Richard M. Goldberg: Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Union

Terrence J. Herron: Corporate Law

Christopher C. Quinn: Ones to Watch, Medical Malpractice

Attorney McDonnell is a Principal of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn and a member of the Personal Injury Team. His practice focuses on workers' compensation, personal injury claims including motor vehicle accidents, and medical malpractice cases.

Attorney McDonnell is admitted to practice in the courts throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association and its Young Lawyers' Division and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association.

"I am honored to be named Workers' Compensation Lawyer of the Year in the Allentown Metro Region. Hard work, dedication, education and research, preparation by support staff and the entire HKQ Law team has helped me obtain this honor. We all work toward one goal – achieving results for our clients," says Attorney Brian Q. McDonnell.

Since 1987, attorneys at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn have been named to the Best Lawyers in America list. Lawyers are reviewed by their peers of the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

