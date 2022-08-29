Brian R. McMahon, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian R. McMahon, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the field of Pediatrics and in acknowledgment of his achievements in private practice and at Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. McMahon opened his private practice in May of 1987 and has treated patients for over 35 years. Located at 125 Slosson Ave. in Staten Island, NY, Dr. McMahon treats patients under 21 years old.

Brian R. McMahon

As a Pediatrician, Dr. McMahon treats patients from infancy through childhood and into adolescence. He examines and talks with patients to determine their developmental stages and is familiar with growth milestones for each age. Dr. McMahon treats minor injuries and illnesses and provides wellness visits. Dr. McMahon's father, a Chiropractor, was a significant inspiration for the doctor's career growing up, as he always encouraged his son to join him in the Medical profession.

Dr. McMahon is also a staff member at Staten Island University Hospital, a teaching hospital with over 660 patient beds located across two campuses. He is a staff member at Richmond University Medical Center, located in West New Brighton in State Island and affiliated with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Mount Sinai Health System.

To complete his college education, Dr. McMahon attended the University of Angers in France. He then completed a residency in Pediatrics at Richmond University Medical Center and St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center - Staten Island. Dr. McMahon is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP) and is board-certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The ABP certifies Pediatricians who meet the high standards of patient care and are committed to lifelong education in their field.

In addition to his private practice, Dr. McMahon is the Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Richmond University Medical Center and the President of Richmond County Medical Society. The doctor also appeared in a profile feature in IssueWire in 2021.

In recognition of his outstanding work, Dr. McMahon received the Patients' Choice Award and the Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2015 and 2016. He shares that he loves his work and plans to never retire from his job.

His hobbies include working out at the local YMCA, walking, swimming, bicycling, and reading. He speaks English, Italian, and French.

